What the emojis your child is using really mean

fox5dc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmojis can be a great way to express an emotion via text, but some of the icons have a double meaning amongst a younger audience that parents should be aware of. Bark's Chief Parenting Officer Titania Jordan joins Good Day DC to discuss some hidden meanings behind popular emojis.

www.fox5dc.com

healthdigest.com

When Your Baby Starts Teething, This Is What's Really Happening

Those first few years of life with your new bundle of joy are magical. Sure, you may be a little, or completely sleep deprived, but getting a whiff of that newborn skin just makes your zombie-like self melt with happiness. The first smiles, first laughs, and first steps are truly milestones to celebrate. There is one milestone, though, that we're thrilled over ... but we could have done without all of the extra screaming.
cachevalleyfamilymagazine.com

Supporting Your Child’s Healthy Screen Use

Jentrie Hales, community advocate, @techhealthyfam. With so much pressure and responsibility as a parent, aren’t we all just trying our best to raise decent human beings? It’s safe to saywe want our kids to be successful, kind, have morals, be accepted, and become self-reliant someday. In some ways, technology aids parents in accomplishing these goals. With the development of social media and other apps, individuals are able to connect, share ideas, unite communities, and learn skills, among other things. Still, we also know that unhealthy screen use is correlated with a lower attention span, higher rates of anxiety and depression, cyberbullying, and increased social interaction issues.
ABC 4

What is best age to give your child a phone?

During our parenting moment, we discussed cell phone usage for children, the importance of praise in a child’s behavior, and some hilarious tweets from parents we can all relate to. Watch the video for more!
marketresearchtelecast.com

WhatsApp: what does the crossed swords emoji mean and when to use it

If ever someone sent you the emoji of the crossed swords, well here we solve the great doubts about what it means in WhatsApp and when you should use it. For this, it is necessary to resort to one of the best-known websites that is responsible for compiling all the emojis in the world: it is Emojipedia.
Thrive Global

Ridi: “Being comfortable in your own skin is what really counts”

As a part of our series about music stars who are making an important social impact, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Ridi. Singer and recording artist Ridi has been compared to the likes of Lorde, Fiona Apple, and Billie Eilish — all artists who have shown the music industry are wise beyond their years both artistically and otherwise. At the age of 17, Ridi just released her debut single entitled “Top Guy” along with its accompanying video. In it the European singer of Indian descent utilizes her voice to tackle themes of inclusivity and shed light on how lives can be devastated by those with narrow-minded and spiteful intentions, issues she’s had firsthand experience with for far too long in her life. Written by Ridi, the single’s Paris-based video was directed by Sylvain Bressollette (Indila: Dernière Danse). For more information on Ridi, you can follow her on Instagram @realridi.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/7d8ce50825b8830215f9d07412345de2.
yourwilliamson.com

Your Best Self: What Your Home Really Says About You

What comes to mind when you hear the word home? It could be your place of refuge, or the place you house your material possessions. Maybe it’s where your most beloved people live and your best memories are created. In addition to all of the above, what if your home was also a reflection of your inner life? Former monk and clinical psychologist, Thomas Moore, supports this idea. He believes that every material purchase we make, no matter how small, mirrors some part of our psyche. The color of your walls, how organized your closets are, even the shampoo you use, is a metaphor for the inner workings of your mind.
obsev.com

Woman Admits that She Nearly Went “Full Crazy Wife” After Catching Her Husband on Their Ring Camera

Online comedian Sara Buckley is a busy lady. Besides making content online, she is also a full-time mom, podcast host, and author. And she also loves her husband dearly. So when she was scrolling through her phone while in the parking lot at the grocery store and she noticed an alert on her Ring camera, her protective nature overwhelmed her. And when she saw the video of her husband answering his phone on the front lawn during the work day, she was surprised.
Washington Post

Carolyn Hax: She refuses to mask or get vaccinated. Can their friendship survive?

Hello, Carolyn! My close friend of many years and I live about an hour away from each other, but we might as well be on distant planets when it comes to covid. Lockdown was extremely stressful for both of us. Since lockdown ended, I have been living carefully: masking up indoors and getting vaccinated ASAP. She has been living confidently, maskless, and refuses to get vaccinated. I think covid safety is a big deal, she thinks it’s not necessary. Her friend got covid-19 while battling breast cancer and died. My friend is convinced her death wasn’t related to covid (how would anyone know?).
chatelaine.com

What Expiry Dates And Best-Before Dates Really Mean

Dalhousie University recently published a study that shows Canadians may be wasting 13.5% more food at home since the start of pandemic. Based on a previous study, Canadians were already throwing away 63% of household food, so the increase is staggering. (Especially so given the fact that cutting food waste is a key to fighting climate change—a much-shared statistic says that if food waste were a country, it would be the third highest emitter of greenhouse gases after the U.S. and China.)
howtogeek.com

What Does “OMW” Mean, and How Do You Use It?

Want to let someone know you’re going somewhere? You might want to use the acronym OMW. Maybe someone’s said it to you when you invited them to your pool party. Find out what it means and how to use it. On My Way. OMW stands for “on my way.” It’s...
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
The Independent

Sarah Harding’s death is a warning to all young women

Like so many others, I was deeply saddened by the news of Sarah Harding’s untimely death from breast cancer. But I wasn’t shocked. I’ve been braced for this news since she went public with her diagnosis in August 2020, given that the disease had already metastasized. There seems to be a lack of understanding regarding the outlook for patients whose cancer has spread. Cases of metastases are almost always terminal. I’m not sure I knew this before having cancer myself, though.When I say I’ve been braced for this news, I don’t mean it’s something that’s been on my mind...
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
