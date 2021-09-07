CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Worth Watching: ‘Impeachment,’ An ‘Untold’ Tennis Story, ‘Queen Sugar,’ ‘Murders’ with a Sting

crossroadstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFX’s American Crime Story franchise begins a new limited series based on the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky sex scandal. Netflix’s Untold series of sports documentaries concludes with a timely story about a tennis star’s struggle with anxiety. OWN’s Queen Sugar returns for a sixth season. Celebrity cameos spice up a new episode of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. A curated critical checklist of notable Tuesday TV:

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Impeachment – American Crime Story: When does it air and how to watch it?

Impeachment: American Crime Story is a dramatisation of the events that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998. The anthology series previously dedicated its first season to OJ Simpson’s murder trial, and its second instalment to the killing of Gianni Versace. Clinton was impeached by the House of Representatives on...
U.S. POLITICS
Entertainment Weekly

Fall for these TV thrillers in 2021

They're sure to keep you on the edge of your seat. The return of early sunsets and cool, crisp evenings calls for dimming the lights and indulging in new and returning TV thrillers this fall. Tense interpersonal relationships and betrayal in Impeachment: American Crime Story satisfy those looking for the highest levels of office gossip, Wakefield questions what it is like to lose one's sanity as part of the job, and I Know What You Did Last Summer once again haunts from the past. Protective blankets and hot beverages are recommended.
TV & VIDEOS
Rottentomatoes.com

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Impeachment can't seem to decide whether it's unearthing the humanity of a presidential scandal or indulging the mythology of its media circus, but Beanie Feldstein and Sarah Paulson's performances ring true in the midst of all the noise. TOMATOMETER. Critic Ratings: 50. No Score Yet. Audience Score. User Ratings: 0.
MOVIES
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The latest installment in the ongoing American Crime Story anthology series focuses on the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. It’s told through the eyes of the women involved, including Linda Tripp, Paula Jones, and Monica Lewinsky. The Impeachment: American Crime Story premiere airs on FX on Tuesday, September 7. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
thestreamable.com

Watch This: The Best In Streaming This Week, Including ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ and ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’

Historically, the television highlight of Labor Day Weekend was the Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Telethon, an entertainment extravaganza broadcast to his “Love Network” of more than 200 stations around the nation and many others around the world. The fund-raising funfest is no more, but this week does signal the beginning of the fall television season and the beginning of the pro football season.
NFL
Tell-Tale TV

What to Watch on TV: Queen Sugar, Malignant, Lucifer

Welcome to a new week and another round of What to Watch on TV for the week of September 5th! We’ll be sharing our picks for what to watch this week, from marathons to big guest spots, and significant episodes of TV to look forward to while stuck inside. This...
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 1

Charley is in Southern California meeting with the democratic party leadership at a New Leader Summit. Davis is also there, but the two are sneaking around, trying to keep their rekindled romance a secret. Davis completely supports Charley’s political aspirations but points out that they won’t be able to keep...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annaleigh Ashford
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Person
Bianca Lawson
Person
Nova
Person
Sting
Person
Sarah Paulson
Person
Rutina Wesley
Person
Beanie Feldstein
MLive.com

How to Watch “Queen Sugar” season 6 premiere

Queen Sugar returns tonight for another riveting season. Tune in at 8pm to watch the season 6 premiere of Queen Sugar, tonight on OWN. The hit drama series follows three siblings as they navigate their lives in Louisiana after the death of their father. Now, many seasons later, the characters are awaiting a baby, working to expose police corruption, reuniting with family members, and more. Queen Sugar dives into the Bordelon family’s life, revealing the often tough and complex realities of adulthood, while opening difficult conversations about race. Season 6 is sure to be filled with enough drama, love, and surprises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
TV SERIES
imdb.com

How Only Murders in the Building Landed Sting

Selena Gomez isn't the only A-list musician in Only Murders in the Building. We're, of course, talking about Sting's hilarious supporting role as a slightly more cantankerous version of himself in the murder-prone Arconia building. So, while chatting exclusively with the Hulu original's co-creator John Hoffman, we made sure to ask how exactly producers landed the "Every Breath You Take" singer. According to Hoffman, the character was always written to be a widely recognizable celebrity, but never in his wildest dreams did he think they'd book such a huge star. "Crazy, right?" he dished to E! News. "We all felt, 'Well good luck to us on that.' But it was born...
CELEBRITIES
cvindependent.com

Content Shifter: Nine Fall-TV Losers You Can Probably Only Find on YouTube

“Whatever happened to all this season’s losers of the year? / Every time I got to thinking, where’d they disappear.” —Cheap Trick, “Surrender.”. America’s greatest rock ’n’ roll band may or may not have been referencing the fall TV season, but for Content Shifter’s selfish purposes, let’s say they were. I’ve spent piles of money on Cheap Trick over the years—I even bought that album with “The Flame,” blech—so it’s time they gave back.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IBTimes

Hilary Swank To Star As Journalist In New ABC Drama

Hilary Swank is set to star in a new ABC drama as a journalist who moves to Alaska to get a fresh start in life. The upcoming drama is being written by Oscar winner Tom McCarthy who is also the show’s director and executive producer. In the untitled drama, the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impeachment#Queen Sugar#Fx#American Crime Story#Hulu#Only Murders#Season Premiere#The White House#Pentagon#The U S Davis Cup#Marine#Mtv#Pbs#America After 9 11#Frontline#Air Disasters#Smithsonian Channel#Paramount#Mvp#Hbo
albuquerqueexpress.com

Spike Lee captures untold stories in docu-series

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): On the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, Spike Lee decoded untold stories of the tragedy in a four-part documentary series for HBO 'NYC Epicenters: 9/11 - 2021 1/2'. As per Variety, the work is a tribute to the city's resilience and...
MOVIES
crossroadstoday.com

Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Comedian Norm Macdonald, a former “Saturday Night Live” writer and performer who was “Weekend Update” host when Bill Clinton and O.J. Simpson provided comic fodder during the 1990s, has died. Macdonald, who was 61, died Tuesday after having cancer for nine years, but keeping it private,...
CELEBRITIES
Boston Globe

This week’s TV: The Emmys, Ken Burns’s ‘Muhammad Ali,’ and B.J. Novak’s new series

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Sept. 13-19. A ton of new shows are on their way. Yes, we’re on a year-round release cycle these days, as all of the TV outlets —streaming, cable, broadcast — introduce series throughout the year. But still, fall is the season of pencil sharpening and new sweaters, and it remains an especially busy time on the TV front.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: The Untold Stories of Black TV

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. Sanford and Son. A Different World. Sister, Sister. For our October cover story, my colleague Hannah...
TV & VIDEOS
crossroadstoday.com

Selena Gomez feels ‘so ready’ for Only Murders in the Building shoot

Selena Gomez can’t wait to shoot season two of ‘Only Murders in the Building’. The 29-year-old actress stars in the comedy series alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Selena has admitted she’s excited to reunite with her co-stars, after the show was renewed for a second season by Hulu.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy