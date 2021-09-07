CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Wait until tomorrow

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverview: The rise in 10-year benchmark yields stands out. The US 10-year yield is up to four basis points to 1.36%, while European yields are 3-5 bp higher. Australia, where the central bank indicated it would proceed with its tapering plans, saw no change in their benchmark, and its two-year yield remained a little below zero. Equity markets are mixed. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index has been up for the past seven sessions, struggled today, though Japanese and Chinese markets advanced by more than 1%, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose for the sixth time of the past seven sessions. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is paring yesterday's gains, and US futures are posting small gains. The dollar is mostly higher, and the dollar-bloc currencies are the heaviest, off 0.2%-0.35% through the European morning. The Scandis are posting small gains, while the euro straddles unchanged levels and the yen is slightly softer. Emerging market currencies are mostly lower, and the JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is lower to extended yesterday's loss. Gold is lower for the second session after rallying 1% before the weekend. October WTI lost 1% before the weekend and is still heavy today, but it remains with the range set last Thursday (~$69.00-$70.55). China's iron ore prices slumped for a sixth session, while Singapore's contract rose 4% after sliding 8.3% yesterday. Copper is off slightly more than 1%.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

The greenback in current market circumstances could hold the benefit of the doubt

US CPI was the main catalyst for trading yesterday. Headline inflation slowed in August marginally from 5.4% to 5.3% y/y, in line with market expectations. Core inflation grew at a slower pace as well: at 4%, down from 4.3% and less than the 4.2% expected. Despite being at very elevated levels, the very fact that the numbers are topping off solidified markets’ belief in the temporary inflation narrative by the Fed. The US yield curve bull flattened with changes varying from -0.6 bps (2y) to -4.7 bps (20y). Inflation expectations were the driver. German yields suffered unfortunate collateral damage, reversing a 2bps advance (in the 10y) to a 1bp loss. The USD in a first reaction got hammered but pared gains later in the session with a deteriorating risk sentiment (WS up to 0.84% down) throwing the greenback a lifeline. EUR/USD finished a bit slower just north of 1.18. The Japanese yen was well bid. USD/JPY closed at 109.69, EUR/JPY aborted an attempt to recoup 130 to close at 129.47. Sterling came under pressure in the risk-off. EUR/GBP rebounded from the 0.851 area after a good but near-consensus UK jobs report to end at 0.855.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD eases from tops, still well bid around 1.3820-25 area

GBP/USD regained positive traction on Wednesday and reversed the overnight losses. Hotter-than-expected UK CPI report lifted the GBP amid a broad-based USD weakness. Reports that the UK PM Johnson will reshuffle his cabinet capped the upside, for now. The GBP/USD pair maintained its bid tone through the mid-European session, albeit...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Dollar Edges Lower Ahead of Key CPI Release

Investing.com -- The dollar edged lower Tuesday, with traders waiting for the release of the latest U.S. inflation numbers for guidance on the timing of the start of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus withdrawal. At 2:55 AM ET (0755 GMT), the Dollar Index , which tracks the greenback against a basket...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Fed taper talk is sticking, US dollar rises

Here is what you need to know for Tuesday 14 September in forex:. The US dollar hit a two-week peak against a basket of currencies as measured in the DXY index on Monday. The bulls are back in action as the US Federal Reserve is expected to reduce its asset purchases before long, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. The dollar index DXY earlier rose to 92.887, its highest since Aug. 27. It was last up slightly at 92.664 by the closing bell on Wall Street. US bond yields are a touch lower.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index weakens to the 92.30 area post-CPI

DXY drops to the vicinity of 92.30 on Tuesday. US 10-year yields sink to the 1.30% region. US inflation figures missed consensus in August. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the dollar vs. a basket of its main competitors, loses the grip further and slips back to the 92.30 region on Tuesday.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD supported at critical 61.8% golden ratio

EUR/USD bulls are on the lookout for an upside daily extension. EUR/USD is supported at the 61.8% ratio as US CPI looms. EUR/USD was ending the week on the backfoot in a sudden burst of energy in US yields and the greenback once again as risk sentiment soured. EUR/USD finished lower by 0.13% and on the verge of losing the 1.18 area. The single currency fell from a high of 1.1851 to score a low of 1.1808.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Federal Reserve dominates market considerations

Canadian employment gains close to recovering pandemic losses. US Producer Price Index boosts Treasury rates and the dollar. USD/CAD bias is higher as markets await next week’s FOMC meeting. FXStreet Forecast Poll predicts an accelerating decline in the USD/CAD. Canada’s excellent August payroll report and a modest gain in crude...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Bp#European#Japanese#Chinese#Hang Seng#Dow Jones Stoxx#Asia Pacific#Ldp#Pboc#Jpy110#Australian#Aussie#Cny6 4533#Bloomberg
FXStreet.com

Stocks waver, end higher as we wait for tomorrow's eco data

Stocks churn – feeling a bit tired. Growth outperforming Value in what feels like no change in FED policy. ADP comes in at nearly 50% of the estimate – what will NFP say?. OPEC sticks to the production increase – crude falls but then rises as demand remains strong. Try...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: US CPI fails to hamstring the mightly US dollar

Here is what you need to know for 15 Sep in forex:. The US dollar was a solid performer on Tuesday and rose from a low 92.33 to a high of 92.68 against major currencies measured by the DXY index. However, data showed a less-than-expected rise in US inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY hangs near three-week lows, just above mid-109.00s

USD/JPY added to the overnight post-US CPI losses and edged lower for the second straight day. Disappointing Chinese data, COVID-19 woes benefitted the safe-haven JPY and exerted pressure. Rebounding US bond yields underpinned the USD and helped limit any deeper losses for the pair. The USD/JPY pair remained on the...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Country
China
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD remains on the defensive near $1800 mark

Gold snaps two-day uptrend to consolidate the biggest daily jump in a week. US Treasury yields recover after declining the most since mid August. US Inflation data fails to tame the tapering chatters despite easing in August. Update: Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-US CPI strong move...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD slips back towards 0.7350 as RBA’s Lowe speaks, focus on US inflation

AUD/USD drops over 15 pips to refresh intraday low. RBA’s Lowe rejects rate hike concerns but stays hopeful on delayed economic recovery. Vaccine optimism, easy covid infections keep buyers hopeful but tapering concerns challenge the bulls. Market sentiment improves amid mixed catalysts ahead of the key US inflation figures. AUD/USD...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Traders Eye Inflation Reports

Welcome to a new trading week. Traders will likely be eyeing key inflation data from the U.S., U.K. and eurozone this week to shape expectations for monetary policy tightening. The U.S. dollar in the meantime strengthened slightly against other peers, pushing the euro and British pound lower and below crucial support levels.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD holds the 61.8% ratio, despite bearish daily close

AUD/USD pressured as the US dollar picks up a safe haven bid. Wall Street's benchmarks soured on concerns for global growth and coronavirus. US CPI and Australia Employment data will be the week's focus on the calendar. AUD/USD was ending Friday offered, losing nearly 0.2% after falling from a high...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy