Tallahassee, FL

Select Events in Tallahassee Beginning September 8

By Lynsey Kirk
tallahasseereports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDate: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Where: AR Workshop Tallahassee, 1950 Thomasville Rd. Ste.J. Cost: starts @ $29.50 per person. What you’ll get: Bring your friends and your favorite beer or wine and snacks to the AR Workshop Tallahassee for a CANVAS & PLANK WOOD DIY class! Choose to make a wood or canvas project that is offered! In the workshop, you will have the opportunity to customize your project with your choice of designer paints and (non-toxic!) stain colors.

