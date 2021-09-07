Viewpoint: Footing in a ‘New Normal’ with support from SBA
For the 18 months since COVID-19’s onset in the United States, America’s small businesses have grappled with historic uncertainty. For many, SBA’s COVID-19 small business recovery programs—the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL), the Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF), and the Shuttered Venues Operators Grant (SVOG) – provided a vital lifeline. In fact, as small businesses weathered COVID-19’s impact, record numbers of them turned to SBA funding. In Delaware, alone, program applicants tapped into $2.27 Billion in PPP funds, $663.5 million in EIDL funds, $6.5 Million in Targeted EIDL advance funds, $2.9 million in Supplemental Targeted Advance Funds, $67.8 Million in RRF funds, and $18.7 million in SVOG funds.delawarebusinesstimes.com
Comments / 0