Bumble’s City Guides Sweepstakes Are Giving You The Chance To Win An Exciting Date In LA

By Secret Los Angeles
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLet the sparks fly with the Los Angeles grand prize!. Want a chance to win a breathtaking experience with your favorite person, or to impress a new flame with an unforgettable adventure? Look no further! Enter the Bumble City Guides Sweepstakes for the chance to knock your potential love interest off their feet with the Los Angeles grand prize. This special date experience includes a private helicopter ride for two over LA with beautiful views of the California coastline, but it doesn’t stop there! The winners’ incredible day will be topped off with a unique 13-course dining experience at the luxurious Michelin-star Japanese restaurant n/naka. All the moments you’ve been waiting for are finally back with Bumble!

