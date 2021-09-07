CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Naan Nutrition Facts and Health Benefits

By Leoni Jesner
verywellfit.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe history of naan dates back 2,500 years when India welcomed the arrival of yeast from Egypt. Today, it is widely served across Asian cultures, namely Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and India. It has been suggested that naan was conceived from the baking of flatbread on fiery pebbles back in historic Persia.

www.verywellfit.com

Comments / 0

Related
Public Radio International PRI

Health benefits of coffee drinking confirmed in European study

Harvard professor Sanjiv Chopra, author of the forthcoming book "Coffee: The Magical Elixir," concurs with a new European study that shows how coffee consumption may reduce the risk of heart disease and stroke. And, as he tells host Marco Werman, coffee drinking has many other health benefits, too.
DRINKS
verywellhealth.com

Possible Health Benefits of Turmeric for Eczema and Skin

Turmeric (Curcuma longa) is a perennial plant related to the ginger family. The root stalks, or rhizomes, of turmeric are ground into a bright golden-yellow powder and used as a spice for coloring and flavoring food. Curcumin, the chemical compound in turmeric, has long been used in Ayurvedic and traditional Chinese medicine for its anti-inflammatory and immune-supporting properties.
SKIN CARE
Journal Review

A good-for-your-health snack

Healthy, high-energy snack food is the perfect pick-me-up during the work or school day and provides a nutritional boost of energy, which improves concentration and stamina. While nailing the nutrition may be easier to accomplish when preparing a sit-down meal, it’s often difficult to achieve in a snack when you are grabbing food on the go. What can you eat that’s portable, delicious and healthy? Look no further than these homemade granola bars. Snacking never felt, or tasted, so good.
RECIPES
EverydayHealth.com

All About Jackfruit: Nutrition, Benefits, Weight Loss Effect, Recipes, and More

Have you been making an effort to add more plants to your diet? If so, you’re not alone. People have been embracing plant-based eating in droves — especially during the pandemic. In a OnePoll survey of 28,000 people, 47 percent reported eating a more plant-based diet since the pandemic began, according to an article from Natural Products Global.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition Facts Label#Calories#Nutritional#Food Drink#Asian#Persian#Tandoor#Artisan Naan Bakery#Usda#Nih#Weight Management Lrb
lesliedinaberg.com

Westmont Living’s Nutrition Tips for Brain Health

Diet and exercise is the key to good health at any age, but particularly as you grow older. Current research says a brain-healthy diet encourages good blood flow to the brain, is low in fat and cholesterol, and includes vibrant foods rich in antioxidants. Like the heart, the brain needs the right balance of nutrients to function well. To be most effective, a brain healthy diet should be combined with physical and mental activity and social.
FITNESS
marthastewart.com

These Are the Health Benefits Associated with Eating Strawberries

Known for their sweet flavor and bright red hue, strawberries are some of the most versatile fruits at the market. The plants are also easy to care for, should you decide to grow them at home. And while the juicy berries are usually associated with summer, peak strawberry season depends on the region and variety. Still, we can't help but add strawberry recipes to our weekly rotation, especially during the warmer months.
HEALTH
ABC 15 News

Nutrition expert and author, Dr. Nicole Avena,discusses some of the latest health and nutrition trends

Dr. Nicole Avena is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Dr. Nicole Avena, nutrition expert and author of the book 'What to Eat When Youre Pregnant, expect to see this Fall. Poor snack choices can lead to excess calorie intake and a lack of nutrients, which can derail your diet. That is why it is best to opt for the healthiest snack you can when on-the-go. Crispy Green makes an assortment of freeze-dried fruit snacks with no added sugars, additives or preservatives. Their Crispy Fruit line is literally 100% pure fruit in a convenient package! So ditch the chips and choose these fruit crisps instead. Available at Whole Foods and Basha's (single serve bags for $1.59, 6-packs for $8.99), as well as shop.crispygreen.com. They also have a fun Back-to-School giveaway going on now on their website where you can win some great prizes. Just go to http://www.crispygreen.com. Also, when it comes to vitamins, we want to make sure we are getting all that we need. Many people supplement with Vitamin D, but what you may not know is that D needs a partner to deliver its health benefits. That partner is K2. D helps absorb calcium, but it needs K2 to make sure calcium is bonded into the bones and reduce the risk for blood clots. Other benefits of K2 include less calcification of the arteries which may decrease the risk of heart disease, reducing risk for bone fractures, and anti-inflammatory attributes. You want to look for a brand of K2 in the form of K2Vital, the purest Vitamin K2, like Nature Made. When it comes to the little ones, serving the healthiest baby and toddler food is important. The healthiest food comes from the healthiest soil, and what you eat is only as nutritious as the soil it was grown in. White Leaf Provisions is on a mission to create the purest family foods possible, by promoting regenerative agriculture that works in tune with nature to eliminate chemical dependency and improve soil health. Their entire line is made from Regeneratively Farmed, Organic and Biodynamic fruits, vegetables and grains. If you are looking for something sweet, but trying to be mindful of calories, check out Swerve. They are a natural, carb-conscious better for you food brand of sweeteners & baking mixes. Swerve's zero sugar, zero calorie, keto friendly sweeteners measure and bake like sugar, so it's easy to swap into all your baking to give your deserts a better-for-you spin! Swerve sugar replacements are available in Granular, Brown, and Confectioner varieties. Swerve carb-conscious, grain free, and gluten free baking mixes are available in Yellow Cake mix, Chocolate Cake mix, Brownie mix, Chocolate Chip Cookie mix, and Pancake & Waffle mix varieties. Swerve's products are plant-based, non GMO verified, and made with no artificial ingredients, flavors, or preservatives.
NUTRITION
simplygluten-free.com

Gluten-Free Pork Curry

Pork is one of those foods that goes well with sweet, savory, or spicy flavors. It is so versatile and wholesome and pairs well with a myriad of ingredients. Take this Gluten-Free Pork Curry recipe, for example. It uses coconut milk and SunButter for a delicious combination of sweet and salty flavor, plus cayenne pepper for spice and curry powder for savory. The result is a dish that’s a little spicy, a little sweet, and overall, very well balanced. I like to serve mine over cooked jasmine rice or white rice with sliced raw peppers on top, cilantro, a squeeze of lime and some sriracha. Delicious! Or better yet, serve it with a simple raita, which is similar to tzatziki sauce. See my recipe for that below.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Country
Egypt
momjunction.com

Spinach For Babies: Health Benefits And Amazing Recipes

As a child, you must have watched ‘Popeye, The Sailor Man’.. What gives Popeye the energy to fight against the evil Brutus or anyone else for that matter? Spinach, of course. Indeed, spinach has a legendary reputation for being a rich source of vitamin c, which helps in iron absorption....
RECIPES
MedicineNet.com

What Foods Are Classed as Legumes?

Foods that have been classified as legumes include seeds of plants from the legume family (beans, peas and lentils). You will find various legumes in the supermarket, which can be dried or canned. Examples of legumes are shown below:. Beans. Adzuki beans (field peas and red beans) Anasazi beans (Aztec...
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy