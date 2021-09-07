CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William and Kate Have ‘Been Considering’ Moving to Windsor to Be Closer to Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Duchess Kate (née Middleton) are raising their three kids at their home at Kensington Palace, where they reside in an enormous four-story residence with 20 rooms called Apartment 1A. It appears the royal couple is thinking of packing their bags, however, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have “seriously been considering” moving to Windsor Castle, an insider exclusively tells Closer.

“Relocating to Windsor to be closer to [Queen] Elizabeth is something Kate and William have seriously been considering since Prince Philip’s passing,” the royal source explains on Tuesday, September 7, noting the move wouldn’t be permanent. “They’re talking about splitting their time between Windsor and Kensington Palace.”

William and Kate, both 39, have no set plans as of right now, but it seems the move may come to fruition as Elizabeth, 95, is “on board” with the idea. “They had in-depth discussions with the queen about the move during their recent trip to Balmoral,” the source dishes.

Being closer to Her Majesty would allow Elizabeth to spend more time with William and Kate’s children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3. The insider points out the move would also be beneficial for the future King and Queen of England.

“With the slimmed-down Monarchy, William thinks it makes sense to be closer to his grandmother as he takes a more hands-on role and he wants to be there to support her,” the insider shares.

Whether or not William and Kate decide to relocate to Windsor Castle, the move “won’t happen this year,” the source states, saying the parents of three want their older kids to finish out this school year. “Charlotte and George are starting St Thomas’ again on September 8. They’re settled there and Kate doesn’t want to up-root them for now,” the insider explains.

Wiliam, Kate and other royal family members have been doing their best to support Elizabeth since Philip’s heartbreaking death at age 99 in April 2021. Throughout the last year of his life, the Duke of Edinburgh struggled with his health, leaving the queen “worried sick,” a previous source told Closer in December 2019. “She can’t imagine what life will be like without her husband in it.”

Because nobody understood Elizabeth “more than Philip,” the queen agonized over her husband’s health issues. “He has been her mainstay for most of her life,” former royal butler Paul Burrell, who worked for the couple for 11 years, told Closer in January 2020. “They have lived through traumas and ordeals but have stayed on course as a committed couple … for that she is grateful.”

