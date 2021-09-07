CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Venice: ‘Old Henry’ Director on Creating His “Micro-Western” With Tim Blake Nelson

By Alex Ritman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xBnd3_0bol5MR100

The Venice Film Festival might not seem the obvious destination for a Western (horses aren’t great with water, for starters), but this year sees Tim Blake Nelson ’s Old Henry ride into town.

Billed as a “micro Western”, the film — from Shout! Studios and Hideout Pictures — follows Henry (Nelson), a farmer with a deep secret who comes up against a posse of gunslingers at his small, isolated ranch after he takes in an injured man. Scott Haze, Gavin Lewis, Stephen Dorff and Trace Adkins also star in the feature, screening out of competition on the Lido on Sep. 7.

Ahead of the red carpet premiere, The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Nashville-based writer-director Potsy Ponciroli about how Nelson honed his sharp-shooting skills, taking a deep-dive into Western history and conspiracy theories and why Venice audiences will probably just assume he’s a local filmmaker.

Where did Old Henry originate? Have you always been a fan of Westerns?

I didn’t realize I was as big a fan until I started getting into it. I grew up on a Westerns like Young Guns and Tombstone and of course I loved Deadwood the show, but once I started doing this I really did a deep dive into the old Westerns, like McCabe & Mrs Miller , which is fantastic. But this started when we were actually scouting for different projects and came across this house, about 40 minutes outside of Nashville. It’s this little house, which sits down this hill and I just started thinking, “I wouldn’t want to live there, because it’s quiet and scary and dark.” Then I started thinking of the idea that if you’re sitting at home and someone showed up needing your help, so you brought them in and then a couple more people showed up and they’re like, “Hey, that’s the bad guy were the good guys,” so you don’t know who you’re trusting. That kind of spurred me into thinking how you could set this in the West. So it just kind of kept building from there.

Where did you end up shooting?

We were actually supposed to shoot in Oklahoma but three weeks before we couldn’t get the tax incentive letter in time, so we pulled it. Then Shannon [Houchins], my partner, was like, why don’t we just go back to the house? So we did. It was awesome. We built the whole porch area and the hog pen and the horse corral, and really did a lot of work to the house, but it was really nice being there. One thing we didn’t notice at first was that the ceilings in the two rooms up front are maybe six feet tall. Luckily Tim’s not the tallest person. But there were a lot of trick camera angles.

It’s a great performance by Tim Blake Nelson. How did you get him involved?

We got the script draft to Tim, he read it and wanted to do a Zoom call. So we had about an hour-long Zoom call, and he was a great guy. And he asked if I’d be willing to work on his character with him. So even before he signed his contract I think we’d spent about a month on the phone just talking and working.

He’s got a very unique gunslinging style in the film. Where did that come from?

He took a gun home really early and would just sit in his room and play with it. So he came to the shoot knowing how to spin a gun and he would practice loading it every night. We were really mindful about wanting it to be realistic — a lot of shootouts in films are just chaos, with endless bullets. But we wanted to be mindful about how many bullets were in a gun and how much power comes from one pull, because one pull is deadly. Each shot we wanted to keep track of.

That last gunfight with Tim and Stephen Dorff is excellent.

We only actually had an hour and 45 minutes to shoot the whole thing. I’d only written it two days before because we were supposed to end up in a creek, but we tested the water and it had E. coli because there was cattle at the property, so we couldn’t shoot there. So it was a bit of a work in progress!

There’s obviously a very big twist towards the end of Old Henry that draws on historical elements and Western folklore. Was that an idea you had right from the start of writing this?

Actually the original movie I’d written was called Old Dan, who was a just an old farmer and also a badass. But when Shout and Hideout partnered up, the idea was to make a Western based on historical figures. So I went down a huge, huge rabbit hole of conspiracy theories on what happened to certain figures and whether they actually died or not.

Do you think people who know the subject will realize earlier on? Are there clues in the film?

I’m hoping not, but some true, authentic Western fans might get some of it and recognize the names. But I really want you people to get that “Oh my God” feeling when he puts on that belt and hat. And then you know what’s about to come.

Nelson has described the film as a “micro-Western”. What does that mean?

I think it just means it’s down to the basics. It’s good and evil. It’s doesn’t have to be this huge set in a big town with a saloon. It’s just this story of good and evil and it’s on this tiny piece of land, but it’s extremely tough. Living back then was really hard the decision to pull a gun out of its holster was basically you saying: Either I’m gonna die or that person’s gonna die. There weren’t any cops. You couldn’t call for help. You lived and died by the gun — that was the law.

How does it feel to be bringing this film to Venice?

It’s my first Venice experience, so I’m pretty excited. When we saw what category we were in it’s like Ridley Scott and Edgar Wright and I’m thinking, I’m the only one nobody knows about. The only downside is that because of my name they’ll just think I’m some Italian director. Actually one of the trailer reviews said I was an Italian director. I might actually get more work!

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

The Movie Role Matt Damon Regrets Turning Down

Our apologies to Matt Damon, but we'd like to tell you about one of the movie star's biggest career blunders to date. The A-list actor, best known for his roles in the "Bourne" and "Ocean's" franchises, is among Hollywood's elite when it comes to major box office performances. Grossing over $5 billion worldwide over the years (via The Numbers), Damon has become one of the biggest box office attractions that any film can land. In fact, Damon even ranked third on Forbes' most bankable stars back in 2016! Despite being ranked so high on the list, however, Damon stood a chance to make even more money in his career had it not been for one crucial role he said no to. So exactly how much money did Damon miss out on? Try a whopping $250 million!
MOVIES
Black Hills Pioneer

John Lithgow joins Sharper cast

John Lithgow has joined the cast of 'Sharper'. The 75-year-old actor has become the latest star to board the cast of the Apple Original Films and A24 thriller, which is being directed by Benjamin Caron. Julianne Moore, Sebastian Stan, Justice Smith and Briana Middleton will also star in the film,...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Nicolas Cage Takes on His First Western in The Old Way

Hollywood legend Nicolas Cage, the actor who doesn't seem to ever stop working for a single moment, has just picked up his next movie role. The Hollywood legend will reportedly saddle up for his first-ever Western movie, called The Old Way, which will star Cage in the lead role. It's remarkable news when considering the dozens upon dozens of movies Cage has been seen in over the years, he's never been to the Old West.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
wearemoviegeeks.com

Watch Steven Spielberg, Mel Gibson And Hilary Swank Discuss The Cinematic Career And Legacy Of Clint Eastwood In CRY MACHO Featurette

From Warner Bros. Pictures come director/producer Clint Eastwood’s uplifting and poignant drama CRY MACHO. The film stars Eastwood as Mike Milo, a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1979, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man’s young son home from Mexico. Forced to take the backroads on their way to Texas, the unlikely pair faces an unexpectedly challenging journey, during which the world-weary horseman finds unexpected connections and his own sense of redemption.
MOVIES
Primetimer

Guillermo del Toro's Netflix horror anthology series unveils a new title and cast that includes F. Murray Abraham, Crispin Glover, Peter Weller and Tim Blake Nelson

Ordered in May 2018 as 10 After Midnight, the Oscar-winning filmmaker's horror anthology series will be retitled Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities. Netflix also announced that a cast will include F. Murray Abraham, Ben Barnes, Elpidia Carrillo, Essie Davis, Hannah Galway, Crispin Glover, Demetrius Grosse, David Hewlett, Andrew Lincoln, Tim Blake Nelson, Luke Roberts, Sebastian Roché, Glynn Turman, and Peter Weller. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date.
MOVIES
Post-Star

Tim Blake Nelson explains why he took on the title role in ‘Old Henry’

In the new Western drama ‘Old Henry’, which recently debuted at the Venice Film Festival, Tim Blake Nelson stars as the title character, a cowboy with a violent past who’s trying to settle down and be a good father to his son, but their simple life is thrown into chaos when they stop to help a wounded fellow who’s being hunted by some dangerous men. In this exclusive interview, Tim explains what first grabbed his attention about the project.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Lewis
Person
Stephen Dorff
Person
Edgar Wright
Person
Ridley Scott
Person
Tim Blake Nelson
Middletown Press

'Old Henry' Review: Tim Blake Nelson in His Ultimate Noble-Hick Performance

Tim Blake Nelson is a highly skilled and versatile actor (not to mention a terrific director), but for years now there has been one character he owns: the yokel, the snaggletoothed redneck runt, the leering hillbilly bumpkin who never met a big vocabulary word he didn’t like to chew on like tobacco. He has done variations on this role in films from “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” to “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs,” and the thing about it is that each time Nelson goes Full Hick, you don’t feel like he’s acting; you feel like he just is. In truth, he’s acting up a storm, never more so than in “Old Henry,” in which he gives what I can only call the “Citizen Kane” of Tim Blake Nelson hayseed varmint performances.
MOVIES
Hollywood Reporter

Tim Blake Nelson

Tim Blake Nelson plays an early 20th century farmer who takes in an injured man with a satchel full of cash, inviting trouble in this homage to classic Westerns. The Venice Film Festival might not seem the obvious destination for a Western (horses aren’t great with water, for starters), but this year sees Tim Blake Nelson’s Old Henry ride into…
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Old Henry’ Review: A Western That Does Little with the Genre

In “Old Henry,” Patsy Ponciroli has written and directed a western which contains all the mechanisms for strong storytelling — but never digs past the superficial realm of old genre tropes. Tim Blake Nelson, the Henry of the title, is here grizzled and grey and mutton-chopped. He looks every bit...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Michel Franco, Iazua Larios Talk 'Sundown' at Venice

Violence in Mexico was one of the dominant themes of the press conference for Michel Franco’s Venice competition title “Sundown” on Sunday, with the director and stars Tim Roth, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Iazua Larios in attendance. Set in the seemingly tranquil Mexican resort city Acapulco, Roth and Gainsbourg play members...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#Hideout Pictures#Mccabe Mrs Miller#Western
imdb.com

Venice Facetime: Erik Matti Director of ‘On The Job: The Missing 8’

Erik Matti is one of the Philippines’ most celebrated filmmakers, working across genres. “On The Job” bowed at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight in 2013, where it was nominated for the Sacd Prize, and went on to global and domestic acclaim. The film was inspired by a real-life scandal in which prison...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Gerard Butler in ‘Copshop’: Film Review

Director Joe Carnahan’s latest high-energy actioner easily fulfills the genre’s requirements of blood, guts, bullets and octane, to reference the title of the director’s first film. Copshop delivers an ultraviolent game of cat-and-mouse between a ruthless hired killer and his would-be target, with a determined rookie cop caught in the middle. The ’70s-style synth-heavy musical score, of which Lalo Schifrin would be proud, adds to the enjoyable grindhouse aesthetic. That the cat-and-mouse game occurs largely in an expansive Nevada police station is one of the cleverly amusing conceits of the screenplay by Carnahan and Kurt McLeod. Featuring the most violent mayhem...
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Winona Ryder Joins the Cast of Indie Thriller ‘The Cow’

While we continue waiting for her return in the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” Winona Ryder has set up her next feature film project, Deadline reports this afternoon. Ryder has joined the cast of a mystery thriller titled The Cow, which will be directed by Eli Horowitz (“Homecoming”). Plot details, at this time, are being kept under wraps.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
awardswatch.com

Venice Review: Quentin Tarantino pays tribute to Sergio Corbucci, the second-greatest spaghetti western director, in ‘Django & Django’ [Grade A-]

The literal dream documentary for every film buff, especially those who take a distinct interest in the spaghetti western side of cinema. And who better to narrate this study of “the second-greatest spaghetti Western director,” Sergio Corbucci, than mega-fan Quentin Tarantino himself. It explores Corbucci’s legacy in an interesting way that will give even the most seasoned film aficionados some very intriguing insight into the now-famed Italian director.
MOVIES
Collider

'Shadowhunters' Dominic Sherwood Cast in 'Eraser' Reboot of Arnold Schwarzenegger Movie

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments and Penny Dreadful: City of Angels star Dominic Sherwood has been cast to lead the reboot of the Arnold Schwarzenegger action film Eraser by Warner Brothers. Originally reported by Deadline, the 31-year-old English actor will be filling Schwarzenegger's shoes as the lead of the Eraser reboot titled Eraser: Reborn.
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Venice Fresh Faces: Horizons Selection 'White Building' Director Kavich Neang

Emerging Cambodian filmmaker Kavich Neang has a deep personal connection with the White Building, an iconic structure that was demolished in 2017. Neang’s fiction film “White Building” has its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival’s Horizons strand, and the filmmaker has also explored the subject in the Rotterdam-winning documentary “Last Night I Saw You Smiling” (2019).
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Old Henry’: Film Review | Venice 2021

An atmospheric slice of vintage Americana that shows there’s plenty of life left in seasoned Western archetypes, Old Henry gets much of its mileage from the somewhat unexpected lead casting of Tim Blake Nelson. Playing the eponymous widowed, Scripture-quoting farmer, carving out a hardscrabble existence in the Oklahoma Territory of 1906, Nelson does a complete 180 from the jolly singing, sharpshooting cowboy of the Coen brothers’ The Ballad of Buster Scruggs. Or is it? When Henry is put in a tight spot by ruthless men chasing a bag of stolen cash, his unruffled resourcefulness forces even his own petulant son...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy