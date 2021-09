Finally, the 2021 NFL season is underway, and for the Chicago Bears, things have started off on the wrong foot. In their nationally televised Sunday night matchup on the road, the Bears stumbled out of the starting blocks with a 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With new faces on the roster and in vital coaching positions, things can take time to come together. However, that may not be an excuse for a team to lose in the fashion in which Chicago did.

NFL ・ 8 HOURS AGO