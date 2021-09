Hollywood on the Hudson strikes again and this time your home could be the star of the show. By now Hudson Valley residents should be used to the random movie and television productions filming in our neighborhoods. The summer of 2021 brought a handful of big productions to the area. Hulu started filming Life and Beth across Dutchess County, HBO Max began filming their reboot of Pretty Little Liars in Ulster County and White House Plumbers from HBO filmed just about everywhere in the Hudson Valley.

HUDSON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO