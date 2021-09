The Sylacauga City School Board voted unanimously Wednesday to extend a mandatory mask policy for students and personnel through Oct. 8. “The actions we have taken these last three weeks are evidence that our protocols are working," Superintendent Dr. Michele Eller said, according to a news release. "The number of positive cases in our school family have decreased in the last week, which is in stark contrast to the number of COVID cases in our community.”

SYLACAUGA, AL ・ 1 HOUR AGO