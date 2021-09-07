CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Dickinson’s ‘Final Countdown’ COVID Hell

By Martin Kielty
 7 days ago
Bruce Dickinson said the early period of his COVID lockdown was ruined by a musician who kept performing a bad version of Europe's signature song “The Final Countdown.”. The Iron Maiden singer told Rolling Stone that he enjoyed the experience of staying with his girlfriend in France when the pandemic began in 2020.

Bruce Dickinson
Paul Di'anno
