Cryptocurrency could be the next big ad spender in sports television

As the race for electric supremacy heats up, manufacturers across the globe are scrambling to secure resources and establish reliable supply chains. As one of the biggest players in the EV market, Tesla requires massive amounts of hardware that it can't produce itself, and more specifically, semiconductor chips. The auto manufacturing world has been severely crippled by the recent chip shortages, and Tesla has not escaped the drought unharmed. Upcoming models such as the highly anticipated Tesla Roadster and Cybertruck have been continuously delayed, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel: according to sources, Samsung is planning a $17 billion chip factory a few miles from Tesla's Giga factory in the state of Texas.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO