Markets

Cryptocurrency could be the next big ad spender in sports television

Chicago Business Journal
Chicago Business Journal
 7 days ago
Crypto companies have not been especially active in the U.S. market yet, but industry sources predict that crypto could grow into a $100 million category for sports television over the next 12 months. One network's deal is spurring much of the optimism.

investmentu.com

Why Next Generation Cryptocurrencies Deserve Your Attention

The old guard of the crypto world took it on the chin this week. And yet they still don’t have that much room until they return to all-time highs. But on the other hand, next generation cryptocurrencies have a lot more room to run. Bitcoin is currently trading at roughly...
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Next Cryptocurrency to Buy for 10x Returns – September 2021, Week 2

The month is in full swing, and crypto investors have already started looking for high-return cryptocurrencies. With coin prices showing mixed performances, everyone needs to be more cautious about where they put their money. In this roundup, we highlight the right selection of high-return cryptocurrencies for investors to look into as they build diversified portfolios.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Will M2Cash Be the Next Cryptocurrency To Explode?

There's a lot of discussion on social media about M2Cash, with many wondering what the cryptocurrency is about and whether it's a good investment. Crypto enthusiasts are also interested in M2Cash's price prediction. Article continues below advertisement. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have delivered impressive returns for investors. If you’re hunting...
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Cryptocurrency Startup BlockFi Launches First TV, Social Ad Campaign

BlockFi, a startup financial firm that positions itself as a link between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial services products has launched its first-ever television and social ad campaign today that illustrates the benefits and simplicity of using its BlockFi Rewards Visa Signature Credit Card. Creative partners on the campaign include Anchor...
TV & VIDEOS
Benzinga

Which Big Tech Player Was The Biggest Lobbying Spender In Europe?

Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) Google unit, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), and Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) emerged as the three biggest lobbying spenders in Europe against the strict laws on the U.S. tech giants, Reuters reports as per a recent study. Google topped spending at €5.75 million. Facebook spent €5.5 million,...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

How Stablecoins Could Fix the Issues With Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies run on blockchain networks whose core function is to operate transparently and decentrally. Like most things, the cryptocurrency markets run in cycles, but volatility is constant. The volatility in cryptocurrencies creates a barrier between new investors experimenting with the technology. The persistent barrier leaves many people questioning if cryptocurrencies will ever stabilize.
CURRENCIES
bitcoin.com

Shop.com Announces Cryptocurrency Acceptance to 'Kick off the Next Chapter' of Business

This past weekend at the Market America Worldwide Shop.com 2021 International Convention (MAIC2021), the president of the e-commerce firm, Steve Ashley, announced Shop.com sites from around the world will be accepting cryptocurrencies via Bitpay. This means that bitcoin, ethereum, bitcoin cash, and several other digital assets can be used to purchase products via Shop.com’s websites.
TECHNOLOGY
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago's Jump Capital raises $350M fund, plans more crypto investments

Chicago venture firm Jump Capital has reloaded with a new fund to invest in fintech, crypto and other startups. Jump Capital announced Tuesday that it has raised $350 million for its latest fund, its seventh since launching nine years ago. The fund, similar to the ones before it, will invest in early-stage fintech, IT/data infrastructure, commerce, media and B2B software startups. But this new fund will also have an increased concentration on cryptocurrency startups, Jump says. Jump Capital's sister firm Jump Trading also announced today a new blockchain division called Jump Crypto.
CHICAGO, IL
jack1065.com

Amazon-backed startup Rivian starts production of electric pick-up

(Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc-backed Rivian’s first electric pick-up has rolled off the production line, the company’s chief executive said on Tuesday. This makes Rivian the first to bring an electric pick-up to the market, ahead of Tesla Inc, General Motors and other players. “This morning our first customer vehicle drove...
BUSINESS
Chicago Business Journal

ACBJ expanding American Inno to all its local markets

American City Business Journals is expanding the American Inno footprint, bringing the startup- and innovation-focused digital media brand into all its markets — creating the most comprehensive network of local innovation intelligence in the United States. ACBJ, the nation’s largest publisher of local business information, acquired American Inno in 2012.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Gold CEO sees mid-sized deal potential to ease ‘pain’ in mining

A number of gold deals have been announced in recent years during the annual industry gathering in Denver, including 2018’s takeover of Randgold Resources. This year, the buzz is focused on consolidation potential among mid-tier producers, according to one precious-metals veteran. “There was a lot of gossip around the bar...
METAL MINING
zatznotfunny.com

LG Ads Preps New Smart Television OS; With TiVo In Tow?

TiVo clearly has their sights set on Smart TV, yet at the same time partnered with LG Ads… a company that’s just unveiled a new smart television platform. And “River OS” seems to share a lot of similarities with TiVo’s approach:. River OS delivers seamless and highly personalized search, discovery,...
ELECTRONICS
US News and World Report

Salesforce Rival Freshworks Aims for Nearly $9 Billion Valuation in U.S. IPO

(Reuters) -Freshworks Inc is aiming for a nearly $9 billion valuation in a U.S. initial public offering, according to a regulatory filing by the business and customer engagement software company on Monday. The company, which rivals Salesforce.com Inc, said it would sell 28.5 million shares priced between $28 and $32....
SAN MATEO, CA
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago software firm raises funding at $1.2B valuation

Chicago's run of newly minted unicorns continues as software firm Copado raises new funding. Copado announced Monday that it raised a $140 million Series C round at valuation near $1.2 billion. The company makes DevOps software built on the Salesforce platform, helping clients accelerate the deployment of new products on Salesforce.
CHICAGO, IL
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Auto Supplier Invests $40 Million in First U.S. Factory in Tennessee

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of metal stamped automotive components will establish its...
TENNESSEE STATE
cryptocoingossip.com

Indian crypto exchanges prepare ad blitz for festive season

Indians exchanges are urging locals to buy and give Bitcoin during the upcoming holiday season. To celebrate the holiday season in India, cryptocurrency exchanges are looking to lure retail traders by launching aggressive marketing campaigns and giving away crypto. For this year’s Hindu holiday season, which kicked off on Sept....
RETAIL
CarBuzz.com

Samsung Is Building a $17 Billion Chip Factory Right On Tesla's Doorstep

As the race for electric supremacy heats up, manufacturers across the globe are scrambling to secure resources and establish reliable supply chains. As one of the biggest players in the EV market, Tesla requires massive amounts of hardware that it can't produce itself, and more specifically, semiconductor chips. The auto manufacturing world has been severely crippled by the recent chip shortages, and Tesla has not escaped the drought unharmed. Upcoming models such as the highly anticipated Tesla Roadster and Cybertruck have been continuously delayed, but there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel: according to sources, Samsung is planning a $17 billion chip factory a few miles from Tesla's Giga factory in the state of Texas.
BUSINESS
actionnewsnow.com

India's got the next big thing in tech, and it could be worth $1 trillion

More than two decades ago, India began its transformation into a global IT powerhouse, ushering in an era of wealth and job creation never before seen in the country. Now, Asia's third largest economy is ready for the next big frontier in tech: Coming up with a new generation of software companies like Zoom or Slack.
BUSINESS
Chicago Business Journal

Chicago Business Journal

Chicago, IL
The Chicago Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

