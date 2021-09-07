NATION’S LARGEST RETAIL GENERAL CONTRACTOR ANNOUNCES NEW CEO

VCC Construction, the largest retail construction firm in the nation, announced that Derek Alley will succeed the company’s co-founder, Sam Alley, as its new chief executive. Sam Alley will continue to serve as the firm’s chairman moving forward focusing on strategic initiatives. Under Sam Alley’s leadership, the 34 year-old construction firm grew from one office in Little Rock, Ark. to nine offices around the country and construction projects in all 50 states. During this time, the firm has been consistently ranked in the ENR Top 100 General Contractors nationally and has completed over $25 billion in construction projects. Alley also oversaw VCC’s expansion from building nationwide retail to diversification and expertise across all product types. In 2019, the firm posted more than $950 million in revenue. “VCC has always focused on long-term resiliency, and this is the culmination of a multi-year succession plan,” said Sam Alley, VCC’s chairman. “Our industry finds itself in a dynamic place, and so does VCC. The time was right for this transition, setting the stage for VCC’s continued growth for years to come.” The move comes amid complex challenges and rapid changes in the construction industry. Acute supply chain issues, labor shortages, waste mitigation and technology advances are creating challenges and opportunities, requiring construction firms to adapt. “This is an exciting time for our company and our industry,” said Derek Alley, VCC’s CEO. “I’m honored to help lead our firm by focusing on several key areas: building resiliency in our processes to adapt to the fast changing industry; adopting technologies that drive operational excellence in the office and in the field; driving new lines of business that provide additional value for our clients, and; supporting our amazing employees and company culture that truly sets us apart.” VCC projects the company will see the largest growth in its history in 2022. Fueled by new projects and lasting client relationships, the firm continues to expand new lines of business. Alley sees getting involved earlier in the life cycle of clients’ projects as key to their mutual success. “Developers in any asset class are looking for experts who can help them navigate complex risk factors in all phases of construction. They realize that cost isn’t the only, or perhaps most important, consideration,” said CEO Alley. “It’s also about who can navigate supply and production challenges while delivering quality, innovation and safety, and VCC is well-positioned to deliver on all three.” About VCC Construction VCC Construction is a full-service commercial general contractor with extensive experience in pre-construction, design-build, construction management, consultation, value engineering and contract delivery. Since 1987, the Little Rock, Ark.-based company has built a reputation as a leading contractor in the nation, growing from one office in Little Rock, Ark. to more than 235 employees in nine offices around the country and construction projects in all 50 states. VCC has maintained a debt-free, financially conservative philosophy. This approach has kept the company financially strong, ensuring it will be there whenever their clients need them.