CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Once all the rage, the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has all but disappeared

By Kate Santich Orlando Sentinel (TNS)
Scranton Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — Lou Fischler thought he’d finally nailed down a deal with his 25-year-old son on the coronavirus vaccine. The dad would co-sign a loan — if the son would get the shot.

www.thetimes-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
PBS NewsHour

What to know about booster shots if you received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine

For people who received the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the past few months have been a bit of a bumpy ride with news of side effects, pauses and restarts and now boosters. Maureen Ferran is a virologist at the Rochester Institute of Technology and has been keeping tabs on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Six months after the vaccine first received emergency use authorization, Ferran explains the latest research regarding its effectiveness, boosters and waning immunity against the delta variant.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Chicago Tribune

From booster shots to mixing and matching vaccines, 5 things to know for those who got Johnson & Johnson

We know many Illinois residents who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are wondering, what’s next? Some told the Tribune they felt “half vaccinated” now that the contagious delta variant has emerged. Health officials are still collecting data on possible boosters for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as U.S. officials plan boosters as early as the fall. Here’s what people who ...
CHICAGO, IL
bloomberglaw.com

FDA Vaccine Head Sees Promise in Covid-19 Trial Diversity

Record-breaking minority recruitment for Covid-19 vaccine trials may set an example for other drug manufacturers to diversify their own clinical trials, according to the top U.S. vaccine regulator. Of those participating in studies for the vaccines by Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc., and Johnson & Johnson, about 10% identified as Black,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Johnson Johnson
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 15 News

Moderna says it's developing a COVID-19 vaccine booster that doubles as a flu shot

Moderna says it is in the process of developing a single-shot vaccine that could serve as a COVID-19 booster shot and a flu shot. In a press release Thursday touting its fifth annual "R&D Day," Moderna said it had several new mRNA vaccines in development, including one that combines a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine booster.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Scranton Times

Why vaccination remains best defense

With several COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the U.S. and variant spread on the rise, we have a powerful tool to help us overcome the coronavirus pandemic. But some people have concerns about being vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s where we come in.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Americans with J&J COVID vaccine left in the dark on boosters

Despite the White House's reassurance that boosters for Johnson & Johnson are likely on their way, J&J vaccine recipients feel left out of the conversation, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: The administration has said it is eyeing boosters for the mRNA shots available from Pfizer and Moderna and...
WASHINGTON, DC
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

Getting a Booster Too Soon Could Cause This Serious Side Effect, Experts Warn

In the U.S., COVID booster shots are expected to be rolled out starting Sept. 20, under guidance from the Biden administration. But while both the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still need to decide on the specific rollout plans, including who will be eligible for additional shots first, it seems clear many people are eager to take the extra protection if they can get it. The CDC reported in early August that more than 1 million people had gotten a third dose already, despite not being authorized to receive a booster shot yet. But experts are now warning that going for a booster too early could put you at risk.
HEALTH
Black Enterprise

Charletta Green Dies Of COVID-19, Her Husband, Troy, Died Hours Later From A Broken Heart

A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
TROY, NY
The Independent

Four-year-old girl dies of Covid after anti-vaxxer mom contracts virus

A four-year-old girl has become the youngest Covid-19 victim in Texas’s Galveston County since the onset of the pandemic, after several members of her family were infected.Kali Cook died in her sleep at home on 7 September, within hours of showing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was unvaccinated, with children below the age of 12 not yet eligible for inoculation.Her mother Karra Harwood, however, was also not jabbed and described herself as against vaccination. “I was one of the people that was anti, I was against it. Now, I wish I never was,” she told The Daily News.Kali’s death comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thetentacle.com

An Indiana woman is suing the CDC, Sephora, Krispy Kreme, and AMC Theatres over COVID-19 mask requirements, saying her lawsuit was a calling from God

An Indiana woman has filed a lawsuit against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and multiple retailers, alleging that their mask requirements violated laws meant to protect people with disabilities. Krispy Kreme, Sephora, and AMC Theatres were among the 16 named defendants in the lawsuit filed on August 18...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy