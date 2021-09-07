CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday Best: Enjoy a ‘Downton Abbey’ throwback as we usher in the season of hats and coats

By MOIRA MACDONALD
CharlotteObserver.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou have, quite possibly, seen this picture before — it’s from the 2019 “Downton Abbey” movie, with Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), the Countess of Grantham (Elizabeth McGovern) and Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) — but here it is again, for two reasons. No. 1: The second “Downton Abbey” movie has just been confirmed to open in theaters on March 18, 2022. It will be called “Downton Abbey: A New Era,” a title that I can just hear Carson pronouncing in a disapproving tone, and, according to a studio press release, it will feature “the original principal cast.” Begin the speculation now as to whether A Certain Character has been killed off. No. 2: Fall, aka Hat-and-Coat Season, is upon us, and I really think all three of these ensembles, particularly the center one, need to be in my closet. I can dream, right?

