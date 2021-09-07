CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTF California: Antioch Chaos Continues, Oakley Police Chief on Leave and Labor Day Recap

eastcountytoday.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of WTF California Podcast, we recap four days of crazy from Labor Day Weekend which locally we had our own from of chaos in the City of Antioch with a triple shooting, Tuesday vegetation fire while we also question why the Public Information Officer is MIA. Oakley Police Chief put on administrative leave. Lots of crime stories, California passing bills left and right and unemployment benefits expire so go get a job. Plus more.

