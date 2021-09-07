CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

What was 9/11? An educator at the National September 11 Memorial helps kids understand.

By Lela Nargi
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. On that morning in 2001, two large airplanes flew into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City. A third plane flew into the Pentagon building in Arlington, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. A fourth crashed in a field in Pennsylvania. Almost 3,000 people were killed that day. The planes were hijacked by 19 members of a militant Islamist group called al-Qaeda (pronounced al-KY-duh). They were angry about how the United States was treating countries in the Middle East.

