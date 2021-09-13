Nearly 74% of eligible Americans have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads.

More than 655,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 62.7% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latest Developments

September 12, 2021

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its latest vaccine numbers Sunday afternoon and revealed that over 209.2 million Americans 12 and older have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose.

That represents 73.8% of all Americans 12 and older, the agency said.

In 13 states, over 80% of the population has at least one dose, CDC data shows.

Hawaii is in the lead, as 88% of its residents have at least one shot, according to the CDC. West Virginia is last, as just 54.6% of its residents over 12 have at least one dose, the CDC data shows.

More than 40.9 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center .

And more than 659,000 Americans have been killed by the virus.

September 11, 2021

The city of West Hollywood, California, issued an emergency executive order Friday requiring patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the indoor portions of businesses such as restaurants, bars and gyms.

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Face mask signage is displayed outside the Trunks bar after midnight early Sunday morning in West Hollywood, Calif., July 18, 2021.

The order comes “as the transmission rate of the COVID-19 delta variant remains high in Los Angeles and throughout the entire nation,” the city said in news release.

Anyone 18 or older must show proof of vaccination prior to entering “any indoor portion of a facility, subject only to certain exceptions.” The requirement should be enacted “as soon as possible but no later than Oct. 11.,” according to the order.

Individuals who do not provide proof of full vaccination will be allowed to use outdoor portions of business facilities.

Other businesses affected by the order include nightclubs, theaters, cannabis consumption lounges and entertainment venues as well as yoga studios and tattoo parlors.

Employees 18 and older and all affected businesses must “ensure all staff who routinely work onsite provide proof of full vaccination before entering or working in any indoor portion of the facility” by Nov. 1.

September 11, 2021

Some 74 million Americans eligible for the vaccine still aren't vaccinated, White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said Saturday.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images - PHOTO: Susana Sanchez, a Nurse Practitioner, administers a flu vaccination to Ana Maria Flores in Miami, Sept. 10, 2021.

Still, many are flocking to get their shots with “+903K doses reported administered over yesterday’s total,” Shahpar said, with 395,000 of them being new vaccinations.

September 10, 2021

The Texas attorney general has filed lawsuits against six school districts that mandate masks, the office said Friday.

The lawsuits target the school districts of Richardson, Round Rock, Galveston, Elgin, Spring and Sherman for flouting Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting local entities from requiring masks -- what Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon referred to in a statement as "acts of political defiance."

In a statement to ABC News, Sylvia Wood, a spokesperson for Spring Independent School District, said the district had yet to be served and had no details about the lawsuit beyond a press release.

"Spring ISD will let the legal process unfold and allow the courts to decide the merits of the case," Wood said.

Elgin Independent School District Superintendent Jodi Duron also told ABC News the school district had not been served yet, and that schools in Travis County, part of Elgin ISD, are required to have students wear masks. "To the District’s knowledge, the Travis County Order has not been suspended," she said.

Round Rock Independent School District spokesperson Jenny LaCoste-Caputo told ABC News the school district is following Texas Education Agency guidance that allows for mask requirements "for adults or students for whom it is developmentally appropriate" and is working with local authorities "who advise us that masks remain an essential tool in stemming the spread of COVID-19 in our classrooms."

Sherman Independent School District told ABC News in a statement that it had not received any information on the lawsuit yet and for now "will continue to focus on promoting a safe and healthy learning environment for our students and staff."

ABC News has reached out to the other school districts for comment.

Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP - PHOTO: Atkinson Elementary School students wear paper cowboy hats as they line up to take a look at the covered wagons and horses stopping at the school during the 3rd Annual Pasadena Rodeo Round-Up Ride, Sept. 9, 2021, in Houston.

Nearly 90 school districts currently have mask mandates, according to a list compiled by Paxton's office . The attorney general anticipates more lawsuits if school districts "continue to defy state law," his office said in a statement.

Several school districts have sued the state to challenge the ban on mask mandates.

Last week, the Texas Education Agency said it is not enforcing the governor's executive order "as the result of ongoing litigation."

September 10, 2021

A child under the age of 5 has died from COVID-19 in Orange County, California, the OC Health Care Agency said. Additional information about the child wasn't released.

"This is an urgent reminder that we must do everything we can to protect our little ones, the children and infants in our community who are not yet eligible for a vaccination," HCA director and county health officer Dr. Clayton Chausaid in a statement.

September 10, 2021

The daily death average in the U.S. has climbed to about 1,100, which is a 65.5% jump in the last month, according to federal data.

The daily case average in the U.S. is around 140,000, which is nearly four times higher than it was one year ago, according to federal data.

Jon Cherry/Getty Images - PHOTO: A healthcare worker tends to a patient on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit of Baptist Health Floyd on Sept. 7, 2021, in New Albany, Ind.

South Carolina and Kentucky have the highest case rate in the nation, followed by West Virginia, Wyoming, Alaska, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, according to federal data.

But some states are seeing progress. In Florida, daily cases are down by about 33% in the last two weeks.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

September 10, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' school mask mandate ban was reinstated by an appeals court Friday.

This overrules a Tallahassee judge's decision on Wednesday to lift the stay, preventing the state from enforcing the ban. (The appeals court still needs to rule on the legality of the order, but the reinstatement of the stay means that until then, the state can continue sanctioning school districts.)

DeSantis responded on Twitter, "I will continue to fight for parents’ rights."

DeSantis has struggled to rein in the state's largest school systems as they implement mask mandates in defiance of state law. At least 13 districts, including Florida's six largest, have mask requirements in place. The Florida Department of Education has threatened to withhold the salaries of school board members in most of these districts and has begun doing so in at least two cases.

-ABC News' Will McDuffie

September 10, 2021

In hard-hit Kentucky, over 300 more National Guard members will be sent to help at 21 strained hospitals, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Kentucky's positivity rate was above 14% Thursday as the state set new records for hospitalizations and patients on ventilators, the governor said.

Jon Cherry/Getty Images - PHOTO: Maj. Mary Taylor watches as Louisville Metro EMS paramedics tend to a woman suspected of experiencing a severe COVID-19 emergency in an ambulance on Sept. 6, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.

"In the past month, ventilator use at hospitals has nearly tripled due to the surge from the delta variant," Beshear tweeted. "Our hospital situation has never been more dire in my lifetime than it is right now. We cannot handle more sick individuals."

-ABC News' Will Gretsky

September 10, 2021

The unvaccinated "are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at Friday's White House COVID briefing.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images - PHOTO: Medical staff in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Three Rivers Asante Medical Center treat a patient on Sept. 9, 2021, in Grants Pass, Ore.

Three new studies from the CDC show vaccines still dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalization and death amid the delta surge.

Jon Cherry/Getty Images - PHOTO: Preventative Medicine Services NCOIC Sergeant First Class Demetrius Roberson administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a soldier on Sept. 9, 2021, in Fort Knox, Ky.

A study of U.S. veterans fully vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna found no real change in vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization pre-delta to post-delta. A second study of all three vaccines across nine states found vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization was 86% for all age groups. A third study of all three vaccines across 13 jurisdictions found vaccines performed roughly equally well protecting against hospitalization and death during the delta surge compared to pre-delta.

Rob Carr/Getty Images - PHOTO: A sign urging fans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 hangs over the Eutaw Street fan area during the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sept. 08, 2021, in Baltimore.

Across the studies, vaccines remained 86-87% effective against preventing hospitalizations.

But effectiveness dropped more for people ages 65 and older in recent months compared to before delta, likely due a combination of vaccine effectiveness fading over time and the slight impact of the delta variant on vaccine efficacy.

Vaccines are losing some of their effectiveness when it comes to preventing mild infections among the vaccinated.

-ABC News' Sony Salzman

September 10, 2021

While awaiting Pfizer trial data for kids ages 5 to 11, the Food and Drug Administration is vowing not to cut corners.

The FDA said, "it’s critical that thorough and robust clinical trials of adequate size are completed to evaluate the safety and the immune response."

"Children are not small adults -- and issues that may be addressed in pediatric vaccine trials can include whether there is a need for different doses or different strength formulations of vaccines already used for adults," the FDA said.

When the FDA receives a completed emergency use authorization request, "the agency will carefully, thoroughly and independently examine the data to evaluate benefits and risks and be prepared to complete its review as quickly as possible, likely in a matter of weeks rather than months."

"However, the agency’s ability to review these submissions rapidly will depend in part on the quality and timeliness of the submissions by manufacturers," the FDA added.

-ABC News' Anne Flaherty