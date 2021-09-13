CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Nearly 74% of eligible Americans have at least 1 COVID-19 vaccine dose

By Morgan Winsor
ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19qOXQ_0bol2Hlv00

The United States is facing a COVID-19 surge this summer as the more contagious delta variant spreads.

More than 655,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 while over 4.6 million people have died from the disease worldwide, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 62.7% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Latest Developments

September 12, 2021

Nearly 74% of eligible Americans have at least 1 vaccine dose

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released its latest vaccine numbers Sunday afternoon and revealed that over 209.2 million Americans 12 and older have received a COVID-19 vaccine dose.

That represents 73.8% of all Americans 12 and older, the agency said.

In 13 states, over 80% of the population has at least one dose, CDC data shows.

Hawaii is in the lead, as 88% of its residents have at least one shot, according to the CDC. West Virginia is last, as just 54.6% of its residents over 12 have at least one dose, the CDC data shows.

More than 40.9 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. since the pandemic began, according to Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center .

And more than 659,000 Americans have been killed by the virus.

September 11, 2021

West Hollywood orders restaurants, bars and gyms to require vaccination proof indoors

The city of West Hollywood, California, issued an emergency executive order Friday requiring patrons to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter the indoor portions of businesses such as restaurants, bars and gyms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rC9D7_0bol2Hlv00
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Face mask signage is displayed outside the Trunks bar after midnight early Sunday morning in West Hollywood, Calif., July 18, 2021.

The order comes “as the transmission rate of the COVID-19 delta variant remains high in Los Angeles and throughout the entire nation,” the city said in news release.

Anyone 18 or older must show proof of vaccination prior to entering “any indoor portion of a facility, subject only to certain exceptions.” The requirement should be enacted “as soon as possible but no later than Oct. 11.,” according to the order.

Individuals who do not provide proof of full vaccination will be allowed to use outdoor portions of business facilities.

Other businesses affected by the order include nightclubs, theaters, cannabis consumption lounges and entertainment venues as well as yoga studios and tattoo parlors.

Employees 18 and older and all affected businesses must “ensure all staff who routinely work onsite provide proof of full vaccination before entering or working in any indoor portion of the facility” by Nov. 1.

September 11, 2021

74 million in US eligible for vaccine but remain unvaccinated

Some 74 million Americans eligible for the vaccine still aren't vaccinated, White House COVID-19 Data Director Cyrus Shahpar said Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ekhdd_0bol2Hlv00
Joe Raedle/Getty Images - PHOTO: Susana Sanchez, a Nurse Practitioner, administers a flu vaccination to Ana Maria Flores in Miami, Sept. 10, 2021.

Still, many are flocking to get their shots with “+903K doses reported administered over yesterday’s total,” Shahpar said, with 395,000 of them being new vaccinations.

September 10, 2021

Texas suing 6 school districts over mask mandates

The Texas attorney general has filed lawsuits against six school districts that mandate masks, the office said Friday.

The lawsuits target the school districts of Richardson, Round Rock, Galveston, Elgin, Spring and Sherman for flouting Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting local entities from requiring masks -- what Texas Attorney General Ken Paxon referred to in a statement as "acts of political defiance."

MORE: Texas father strips down to swimsuit to take stance on school mask mandates

In a statement to ABC News, Sylvia Wood, a spokesperson for Spring Independent School District, said the district had yet to be served and had no details about the lawsuit beyond a press release.

"Spring ISD will let the legal process unfold and allow the courts to decide the merits of the case," Wood said.

Elgin Independent School District Superintendent Jodi Duron also told ABC News the school district had not been served yet, and that schools in Travis County, part of Elgin ISD, are required to have students wear masks. "To the District’s knowledge, the Travis County Order has not been suspended," she said.

Round Rock Independent School District spokesperson Jenny LaCoste-Caputo told ABC News the school district is following Texas Education Agency guidance that allows for mask requirements "for adults or students for whom it is developmentally appropriate" and is working with local authorities "who advise us that masks remain an essential tool in stemming the spread of COVID-19 in our classrooms."

Sherman Independent School District told ABC News in a statement that it had not received any information on the lawsuit yet and for now "will continue to focus on promoting a safe and healthy learning environment for our students and staff."

ABC News has reached out to the other school districts for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PYkWr_0bol2Hlv00
Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP - PHOTO: Atkinson Elementary School students wear paper cowboy hats as they line up to take a look at the covered wagons and horses stopping at the school during the 3rd Annual Pasadena Rodeo Round-Up Ride, Sept. 9, 2021, in Houston.

Nearly 90 school districts currently have mask mandates, according to a list compiled by Paxton's office . The attorney general anticipates more lawsuits if school districts "continue to defy state law," his office said in a statement.

Several school districts have sued the state to challenge the ban on mask mandates.

Last week, the Texas Education Agency said it is not enforcing the governor's executive order "as the result of ongoing litigation."

September 10, 2021

Child under 5 dies in Southern California

A child under the age of 5 has died from COVID-19 in Orange County, California, the OC Health Care Agency said. Additional information about the child wasn't released.

"This is an urgent reminder that we must do everything we can to protect our little ones, the children and infants in our community who are not yet eligible for a vaccination," HCA director and county health officer Dr. Clayton Chau said in a statement.

September 10, 2021

South Carolina, Kentucky leading nation in cases

The daily death average in the U.S. has climbed to about 1,100, which is a 65.5% jump in the last month, according to federal data.

The daily case average in the U.S. is around 140,000, which is nearly four times higher than it was one year ago, according to federal data.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCwKz_0bol2Hlv00
Jon Cherry/Getty Images - PHOTO: A healthcare worker tends to a patient on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit of Baptist Health Floyd on Sept. 7, 2021, in New Albany, Ind.

South Carolina and Kentucky have the highest case rate in the nation, followed by West Virginia, Wyoming, Alaska, Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, according to federal data.

But some states are seeing progress. In Florida, daily cases are down by about 33% in the last two weeks.

-ABC News' Arielle Mitropoulos

September 10, 2021

Florida governor's school mask mandate ban is reinstated

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' school mask mandate ban was reinstated by an appeals court Friday.

This overrules a Tallahassee judge's decision on Wednesday to lift the stay, preventing the state from enforcing the ban. (The appeals court still needs to rule on the legality of the order, but the reinstatement of the stay means that until then, the state can continue sanctioning school districts.)

DeSantis responded on Twitter, "I will continue to fight for parents’ rights."

DeSantis has struggled to rein in the state's largest school systems as they implement mask mandates in defiance of state law. At least 13 districts, including Florida's six largest, have mask requirements in place. The Florida Department of Education has threatened to withhold the salaries of school board members in most of these districts and has begun doing so in at least two cases.

-ABC News' Will McDuffie

September 10, 2021

Kentucky hospitals 'never been more dire in my lifetime,' governor says

In hard-hit Kentucky, over 300 more National Guard members will be sent to help at 21 strained hospitals, Gov. Andy Beshear said.

Kentucky's positivity rate was above 14% Thursday as the state set new records for hospitalizations and patients on ventilators, the governor said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IyYYt_0bol2Hlv00
Jon Cherry/Getty Images - PHOTO: Maj. Mary Taylor watches as Louisville Metro EMS paramedics tend to a woman suspected of experiencing a severe COVID-19 emergency in an ambulance on Sept. 6, 2021, in Louisville, Ky.

"In the past month, ventilator use at hospitals has nearly tripled due to the surge from the delta variant," Beshear tweeted. "Our hospital situation has never been more dire in my lifetime than it is right now. We cannot handle more sick individuals."

-ABC News' Will Gretsky

September 10, 2021

CDC studies: Vaccines still dramatically reduce risk of hospitalization, death amid delta

The unvaccinated "are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at Friday's White House COVID briefing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pwhW4_0bol2Hlv00
Nathan Howard/Getty Images - PHOTO: Medical staff in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at Three Rivers Asante Medical Center treat a patient on Sept. 9, 2021, in Grants Pass, Ore.

Three new studies from the CDC show vaccines still dramatically reduce the risk of hospitalization and death amid the delta surge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMyba_0bol2Hlv00
Jon Cherry/Getty Images - PHOTO: Preventative Medicine Services NCOIC Sergeant First Class Demetrius Roberson administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a soldier on Sept. 9, 2021, in Fort Knox, Ky.

A study of U.S. veterans fully vaccinated with Pfizer and Moderna found no real change in vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization pre-delta to post-delta. A second study of all three vaccines across nine states found vaccine effectiveness against hospitalization was 86% for all age groups. A third study of all three vaccines across 13 jurisdictions found vaccines performed roughly equally well protecting against hospitalization and death during the delta surge compared to pre-delta.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eq84r_0bol2Hlv00
Rob Carr/Getty Images - PHOTO: A sign urging fans to get vaccinated for COVID-19 hangs over the Eutaw Street fan area during the Baltimore Orioles and Kansas City Royals game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Sept. 08, 2021, in Baltimore.

Across the studies, vaccines remained 86-87% effective against preventing hospitalizations.

But effectiveness dropped more for people ages 65 and older in recent months compared to before delta, likely due a combination of vaccine effectiveness fading over time and the slight impact of the delta variant on vaccine efficacy.

Vaccines are losing some of their effectiveness when it comes to preventing mild infections among the vaccinated.

-ABC News' Sony Salzman

September 10, 2021

FDA says it won’t cut corners for vaccine for young kids

While awaiting Pfizer trial data for kids ages 5 to 11, the Food and Drug Administration is vowing not to cut corners.

The FDA said, "it’s critical that thorough and robust clinical trials of adequate size are completed to evaluate the safety and the immune response."

"Children are not small adults -- and issues that may be addressed in pediatric vaccine trials can include whether there is a need for different doses or different strength formulations of vaccines already used for adults," the FDA said.

When the FDA receives a completed emergency use authorization request, "the agency will carefully, thoroughly and independently examine the data to evaluate benefits and risks and be prepared to complete its review as quickly as possible, likely in a matter of weeks rather than months."

"However, the agency’s ability to review these submissions rapidly will depend in part on the quality and timeliness of the submissions by manufacturers," the FDA added.

-ABC News' Anne Flaherty

Click here to read the rest of the blog.

Comments / 1212

Val51382
10d ago

Oh well would you look at that?!! Didn’t I tell some of you that when you vote LEFT- they can force you and make you do whatever they want?!! I TOLD YOU SO!! So liberals, how’s that “my body my choice “ going for you now?!! Huh?? Guess what dum dums, your “orange man is bad” Trump NEVER would have forced you!! Congratulations!! You are now and WILL be the property of the United States LEFT government!! Round of applause! 👍👍👏👏👏👏 Smh..

Reply(152)
278
Can’t We All Just Get Along
10d ago

This is not killing our kids! In the US, it’s killed less than 2% of the people who tested positive. The ages are mainly 65+. This is insane. Stop living in fear!

Reply(30)
157
Karen Lee Elman
12d ago

My family and I are unvaccinated and unmasked, just got back from shopping and running errands, I guess we will see by 14 days if my immune system is working.

Reply(106)
120
Related
The Oregonian

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report by Bloomberg, this growing concern comes in the midst of a shortage of scientific studies with solid answers,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

Coronavirus mu variant found in 49 U.S. states, could resist vaccines

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City health officials Tuesday addressed the coronavirus mu variant, which research has shown to now be present in every U.S. state except Nebraska. “There are, you know, some concerns about this being more resistant to the immune system, both in terms of vaccines as well as natural immunity, than other variants,” said Dr. Dave Chokshi, commissioner of the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. “And so that is why the World Health Organization added it to its ‘variants of interest’ list.”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
MSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
INDUSTRY
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said 8 Words Every American Should Hear

With 90 million Americans still not vaccinated, and even vaccinated passing the virus to others, an alarming fact has arisen: You could unwittingly pass the COVID Delta variant on to an unvaccinated kid. Because more and more of them are getting sick. That's one warning from Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, who spoke with CNBC's Closing Bell about the rise in hospitalizations, when you should get your booster and when this new surge might peak. Read on for 8 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Hawaii State
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 17 States Will Have Next Surge

Hospitals are being pushed to the brink with COVID patients. "We are no longer bending. We are breaking. Many people never wanted to believe that could happen, but if you're someone trying to seek care, even for something other than COVID in many of these locations, the challenges are immense," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on his podcast. "I just have to keep remembering day after day after day, that all of these numbers"—the COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths—"are people's moms and dads, their grandpas and grandmas, their brothers and sisters. These are real people in your lives. There are people you care about, they're people you love." Read on to see which states Osterholm says will likely see a "major trending upwards in number of cases"—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
Person
Ron Desantis
International Business Times

80 Fully Vaccinated People Die Of COVID-19 In Minnesota; 12,559 Breakthrough Cases Recorded

At least 80 people have died of COVID-19 in Minnesota despite being fully vaccinated, according to the state’s breakthrough COVID-19 data released Monday. The figure represents 0.002% of the state’s fully vaccinated population. The data released by officials also showed that the state has recorded at least 12,559 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, which equate to 0.42% of Minnesota’s three million fully vaccinated individuals.
MINNESOTA STATE
rnbcincy.com

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FiveThirtyEight

Why Some White Evangelical Republicans Are So Opposed To The COVID-19 Vaccine

In the race to get Americans vaccinated, two groups are commanding a lot of attention: Republicans and white evangelicals. Both are less likely to have been vaccinated already and more likely to refuse vaccination altogether. But it’s the overlap between white Republicans and white evangelicals that is especially telling, as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Education Agency#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Americans#Getty Images#White House#Neverforget#Elgin Independent School#Elgin Isd#Round Rock Independent S
beckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AOL Corp

What medical conditions exempt a person from receiving a Covid vaccine?

Now that the Food and Drug Administration has fully approved a Covid-19 vaccine, the Pfizer-BioNTech shot dubbed Comirnaty, more employers and universities are mandating immunization. Some people may seek medical exemptions to not receive the shots, but what medical conditions would warrant exemptions?. Individual companies and other institutions can determine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WNCT

There is treatment for COVID-19 but you have to act fast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina has reported an increase in its use of COVID-19 treatment therapies. For the week of June 23, monoclonal antibody treatment was administered 100 times. The number of treatments shot up to 1,874 for the week of Aug. 11, NCDHHS said. The treatments are a...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
FDA
Scrubs Magazine

Meet the Doctors Refusing to Treat Unvaccinated Patients in Person

Meeting in person with unvaccinated individuals is a risk some providers are no longer willing to take. As the delta variant continues to thwart the country’s attempts to bring the pandemic to an end, some providers will no longer treat unvaccinated individuals in person. They say it can put their health at risk when the country needs all hands on deck.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

ABC News

399K+
Followers
101K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy