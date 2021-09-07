Job Announcement: Diamond Mountain Casino & Hotel – Cook

The Cook must maintain customer satisfaction while consistently putting out high quality food. Must follow recipes, preparation, and safety procedures, and maintain kitchen cleanliness. Organize supplies and note the supplies needed to ensure that the quality and quantity of food served is maintained at a high level. Must maintain a positive and professional attitude at all times under extreme conditions while interacting with kitchen team members. Must help clean and maintain kitchen equipment and report any malfunctions immediately. Must follow kitchen procedures and provide quality customer service. Must answer promptly any calls for assistance from the servers and casino customers and assist them in any way possible. Record any problems or any out of the ordinary situation in the shift log. Perform other duties as assigned.