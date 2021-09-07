CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma hospitals respond after doctor says Ivermectin overdoses “backing up” emergency rooms

By Tristan Hill
kxnet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALLISAW, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The controversial antiparasitic drug Ivermectin remains at the center of national discussion as individuals and doctors attempt to use it in its various forms as an alternative treatment for COVID-19. An Oklahoma hospital refuted a public statement by a local doctor who claimed patients experiencing complications from the drug are filling up all area emergency rooms.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ivermectin#Cdc#Nhs Sequoyah#Integris Health#Mcalester Regional#Knwa Fox24
