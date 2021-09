MINNEAPOLIS (NEXSTAR) — A man who escaped death row in Louisiana in 2012 after he was exonerated by DNA evidence for a murder he didn’t commit has died of COVID-19. The Minneapolis lawyers who worked to free Damon Thibodeaux, call his death earlier this month unfair for someone who never complained about a life that included abuse at the hands of family members.

