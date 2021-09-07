SMITH COLUMN: Remembering Terry Wingfield

Voyed Milton “Milt” Nichols Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home in LaGrange on Sept. 3 at the age of 52. Milt was born in LaGrange and moved to DeKalb County at a young age. Keeping a connection to their roots, his family often visited both sets of grandparents in LaGrange and Roanoke, Alabama. As a young child, Milt already knew exactly who he was. When asked his name, he would reply, “Milt, my son”. To many, he was fondly known as Tater. Milt spent his childhood days playing, protecting, and aggravating his younger sister Jody and his youngest cousin Julie. Following Milt’s direction, the mischievous threesome had their first car accident before even hitting preschool when they crashed Milt’s mothers VW Bug into another car in a parking lot. He graduated Tucker High School in 1987 and Georgia State University in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in history and a philosophy minor. Milt loved his job as a one-man crew supervisor at DeKalb County Watershed for 14 years. He left to move his family to Roanoke, Alabama in 2010, where his wife Joy works as a nurse practitioner.

