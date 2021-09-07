CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

SMITH COLUMN: Remembering Terry Wingfield

By FROM STAFF REPORTS
LaGrange Daily News
 7 days ago

Terry Wingfield outlived his closest friends, a core group of Athens businessmen who were about the Bulldogs, work and play — a little golf, a little fun and frolic and in Terry’s case, a lot of altruism. That, perhaps, needs a bit of amplification. With his affiliation with the Frances...

www.lagrangenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
LaGrange Daily News

SMITH COLUMN: Bill Lewis

Bill Lewis, Georgia’s secondary coach in the glorious football season of 1980, was in Athens recently to see the grandchildren, the ones living in Oconee County where his son, Geoff, is a teacher and coach. While Bill and his wife, Sandy, are not exactly full-time grandparents, they spend as much...
FOOTBALL
LaGrange Daily News

SMITH COLUMN: Magill gave it all to Georgia

At a gathering of Georgia alumni at the Quail Hollow Country Club, organized by John Mangan, a doting alumnus who was the epitome of the concept of the student-athlete during his days in Athens — he played hard (All-American tennis letterman with three SEC championship rings under the sage eye of the remarkable Dan Magill) and studied hard (prestigious degree from the Terry College of Business)—there was an old home atmosphere that speaks to the heart of yesterday’s America:
GEORGIA STATE
chatsports.com

Local standout ‘shocked’ by huge offer from Clemson

A local offensive lineman received a long-awaited and highly coveted offer from Clemson on Wednesday. The Tigers extended an offer to four-star class of 2023 recruit Markee Anderson of Dorman High School (Roebuck, S.C.). Anderson is just the second offensive lineman in the 2023 class to earn an offer from...
ROEBUCK, SC
The Spun

Video Of Florida State Cheerleaders Goes Viral After Loss

Florida State suffered one of the most-shocking losses of college football’s Week 2 slate. The Seminoles, coming off an impressive Week 1 showing against top 10 Notre Dame, suffered a stunning upset loss against Jacksonville State on Saturday night. Florida State was upset, 20-17, on a last-second Hail Mary!. The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
HOT 107.9

Local Community Mourns the Sudden Loss of Kevin Faulk’s 19-Year-Old Daughter, Kevione Faulk

It is with great sadness that we report Kevin Faulk's 19-year-old daughter, Kevione Faulk, has passed away. Kevione is one of Faulk's three children with his wife LaTisha and the news of her passing sent shockwaves through our local community. Although an official cause of death was not revealed, LSU confirmed the reports of her passing with a heartfelt message from the football team's official Twitter account.
NFL
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
NFL
bluegoldnews.com

WVU’s Bob Huggins Was The King Of Cincinnati

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) ⁠— You’ll pardon me if I get a little excited today. As the University of Cincinnati, along with Houston, Central Florida and BYU, are added to the Big 12, that has me salivating. I can almost hear the roar of the crowd come the day that...
MORGANTOWN, WV
On3.com

Son of Rich Rodriguez named starting quarterback at Louisiana-Monroe

Rhett Rodriguez, the son of Louisiana-Monroe offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez, has been named the starting quarterback for the ULM Warhawks, according to Adam Hunsucker of the Monore-News Star. Rich Rodriguez has coached at many stops across college football, including Clemson, West Virginia, Arizona, and others. Rodriguez playing sparingly at Arizona,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Sports Medicine#American Football#The University Of Georgia#Uga#Hall Of Fame#The Wilson Foundation#The Boy Scouts#The Athens Touchdown Club#The Athens Country Club
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Alabama Player’s Hilarious Admission

One Alabama football player could be in for a rough afternoon following his comment about head coach Nick Saban at today’s press conference. Reporters asked safety Jordan Battle about his favorite sayings from the head coach. Unfortunately, the young player brought up a somewhat inappropriate series of jokes the head coach allegedly likes to tell.
ALABAMA STATE
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Comments on Garrett Greene’s Playing Time

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago on The Neal Brown Show, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was asked about Garrett Greene’s playing time in future games. Brown said the following about Greene: “Our goal is to get Garrett in during the first half of the Long Island game this weekend.”
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Corsicana Daily Sun

In memory of Coach McElroy

The death of Hall of Fame football coach Bob McElroy Aug. 15 is a reminder of the passionate loyalties that come from our National Sport of Football. Football combines athletic grace with brutal violence in an American game that teaches lessons that far outlast the practices and games that occasion them.
CORSICANA, TX
Gwinnett Daily Post

|| UGA Terry College of Business ||

Fortune ranks Georgia MBA program among the top 15 public business schools. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
COLLEGES
LaGrange Daily News

Voyed Milton “Milt” Nichols Jr.

Voyed Milton “Milt” Nichols Jr. passed away unexpectedly at his home in LaGrange on Sept. 3 at the age of 52. Milt was born in LaGrange and moved to DeKalb County at a young age. Keeping a connection to their roots, his family often visited both sets of grandparents in LaGrange and Roanoke, Alabama. As a young child, Milt already knew exactly who he was. When asked his name, he would reply, “Milt, my son”. To many, he was fondly known as Tater. Milt spent his childhood days playing, protecting, and aggravating his younger sister Jody and his youngest cousin Julie. Following Milt’s direction, the mischievous threesome had their first car accident before even hitting preschool when they crashed Milt’s mothers VW Bug into another car in a parking lot. He graduated Tucker High School in 1987 and Georgia State University in 1992 with a bachelor’s degree in history and a philosophy minor. Milt loved his job as a one-man crew supervisor at DeKalb County Watershed for 14 years. He left to move his family to Roanoke, Alabama in 2010, where his wife Joy works as a nurse practitioner.
LAGRANGE, GA
On3.com

ESPN personality thinks Chris Petersen is the name for USC

The rumor mill is churning surrounding one of college football’s top jobs, and ESPN personality and former Notre Dame offensive lineman Mike Golic Jr. thinks he has an answer for the USC opening. On his weekday afternoon radio show “Chiney and Golic Jr.,” Golic acknowledged a few candidates whose names...
COLLEGE SPORTS
LaGrange Daily News

Join the crowd? Local doctors discuss full stadiums, whether they’re safe

Over the weekend, football stadiums across the country were at full capacity — people sitting shoulder-to-shoulder cheering on their teams. It was a completely different scene than 2020, when many stadiums were completely empty and others had limited capacity. But is it safe to sit in close proximity with thousands...
LAGRANGE, GA
LaGrange Daily News

Athlete of the Week: Lynn having fun as leader on young LHS softball team

About six years ago, LaGrange High senior Holly Lynn decided she wanted to play college softball. By that time, Lynn had been playing the sport for many years but something clicked. She said it was a combination of feeling comfortable on the field, her improving game and watching college softball...
LAGRANGE, GA
voiceofmotown.com

Rich Rodriguez Belongs in the WVU Sports Hall of Fame

Morgantown, West Virginia – This Saturday prior to the West Virginia-Virginia Tech game, West Virginia University will honor the 2020 class into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame. The class includes West Virginia greats Janae Asbury (gynmastics), Da’Sean Butler (basketball), Janis Drummonds (women’s basketball), Jedd Gyorko (baseball), Richard “Dick” Leftridge (football), John McGrath (soccer), Tony Robertson (basketball), John Rost (rifle), Clara Santucci (cross country and track), Tom Shafer (baseball) and Ron Wolfley (football).
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy