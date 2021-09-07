Job Announcement: Diamond Mountain Casino & Hotel – Food and Beverage Server
Diamond Mountain Casino & Hotel – Food and Beverage Server. A Food and Beverage Server is responsible for excellent customer service while serving food and beverages to guests in the bar, restaurant, and the casino floor. The server is also responsible for following protocol for serving alcohol in a responsible manner. Servers should be aware of guest needs and team staffing issues throughout the Food and Beverage area, including the casino floor, restaurant and the Diamond Willow Room. When required, the Food and Beverage team should provide support throughout the casino.www.susanvillestuff.com
