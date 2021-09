Malignant is coming next week, and the final trailer for James Wan's new horror film was unleashed this afternoon. It stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, Mckenna Grace, Jake Abel, George Young, Ingrid Bisu, Michole Briana White, and Jacqueline McKenzie. This is significant in that this is the first non-Conjuring horror film from the director in some time. This is an interesting mix of slasher and supernatural, though if I am being honest, it looks like Wan may have put a tad too much CGI in this one for my tastes. We shall see. Watch the new trailer down below.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO