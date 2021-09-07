CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Ultra-Slim Premium Speakers

By Niko Pajkovic
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican audio equipment manufacturer Harman Kardon has unveiled the Harman Kardon 'Radiance 2400,' the thinnest floor-stereo speaker currently on the market. The delicate appearance of these wireless speakers doe not, however, reflect a lack of power. Equipped with a robust audio performance system that boasts a 200W 10-inch subwoofer and 24 1.25-inch transducers, the 'Radiance 2400' offers customers top-of-the-line sound quality. In addition, the speakers feature the company's signature 'Digital Loop Amplifier' technology, which aims to correct distortion associated with digital audio files.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

TCL’s ultra-slim X9 Google TV packs a soundbar, webcam, and a $10,000 price tag

TCL has finally taken the wraps off its highly anticipated first OD Zero TV — an 85-inch 8K QLED model that uses the company’s ultra-thin mini-LED backlight technology, known as the X9. Priced at $10,000, the X9 joins TCL’s previously announced Google TV-powered models, but goes further, with a built-in pop-up webcam for making Google Duo video calls, and a dedicated soundbar. It’s expected that the X9 will hit stores before the end of 2021.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Smart Speaker Sunglasses

TUGAU makes it possible to adjust the tint of the sunglasses lenses with the touch of a finger, plus they also functional as built-in speaker sunglasses for enjoying music, taking calls, getting directions or receiving alerts. The smart sunglasses boast an auto-dimming feature that comes to life within a split...
MUSIC
TrendHunter.com

Wearable Gamer Speaker Systems

The Panasonic SoundSlayer WIGSS wearable gaming speaker system is an immersive hardware solution for avid gamers that will enable them to enjoy gameplay like never before. The Wearable Immersive Gaming PC Speaker System (WIGGS) SC-GN01 was shown off at Gamescom 2021 as a solution for putting audio equipment around the neck of the user. This would target audio right towards the user and help them to feel more connected to the digital experience.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio Equipment#Wireless Speakers#Digital Audio#American#Digital Loop Amplifier#Apple
TrendHunter.com

Premium Wireless Audio Updates

The Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound has been enhanced by the brand to include aptX Lossless Audio over Bluetooth to enable premium audio access in a wireless manner. The support for the audio codec will enable users to enjoy CD-quality 16-bit 44.1kHz lossless audio over Bluetooth from their mobile devices to avoid the need for physical connections. This was achieved in conjunction with aptX Adaptive and Qualcomm Bluetooth High Speed Link technologies.
CELL PHONES
Guitar World Magazine

Adori Audio’s Slimtech is an ultra-slim combo amp that fits in a gigbag

Guitar startup Adori Audio has announced it’s launching a Kickstarter campaign to fund production of its new Slimtech gig bag guitar amp. The firm, founded by Las Vegas-based gear nerds Chuck Adori and Matthew Slack, has developed a 1.5”-thick, eight-watt amp after becoming frustrated with the multitude of existing mini amps.
ELECTRONICS
hometoys.com

7 Best Bookshelf Speakers

Many people still appreciate bookshelf speakers. They make audio sound great while taking up minimal space. These speakers can go beyond mere aesthetics and sound. Some are portable, while others are stationary. Today’s leading bookshelf speakers run on the latest technology in terms of connectivity. Depending on your budget, the...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Handcrafted Ceramic Speaker Systems

The KickBass ceramic speaker is a modernly designed audio solution that's crafted from an unlikely material to make it a statement piece to add to any space. The speaker, as its name denotes, is constructed with a ceramic build that enables it to achieve impressive resonance when used to play your choice of audio. This also gives the speaker a stylish finish that will enable it to be placed in almost any living space with any kind of design aesthetic without looking too out of place.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Music
CNET

Get Harman Kardon's impressive Onyx Studio 6 speaker for 50% off

When Harman Kardon brings out a new speaker, it often discounts the previous model in the line -- and that's exactly the case with its Onyx Studio 6 portable Bluetooth speaker. The Onyx Studio 7 is now available and that means a price drop on the Studio 6, which lists for $480 but has been selling for $300 at harmankardon.com, $279 at Amazon or $249 at Walmart. However, if you enter the code CNETHKSTUDIO at checkout at harmankardon.com, you can get the Studio 6 for only $150 or 50% off. That's an excellent deal for a waterproof speaker that delivers great sound, looks at home indoors and outdoors and is easy to transport thanks to its integrated handle. The code is good while supplies last.
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

DIY Bluetooth Speakers

The R3 DIY Bluetooth Radio allows users to built their own speakers and learn about the intricacies of sound quality. Created by Celia & Perah, an audio engineering company, the DIY Bluetooth Speaker creates a unique consumer experience. The DIY aspect of the speaker attributes more meaning to the device;...
ELECTRONICS
TrendHunter.com

Ultra-Slim OLED Laptops

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 Carbon laptop has been shown off by the brand as one of its latest hardware options that will provide users with an ultra-slim system that can go with them wherever they head. The laptop is reported to be the world's lightest 14-inch OLED laptop and comes in at just 2.37-pounds, which positions it in the category of lightweight laptops. The unit boasts a dazzling OLED display that's covered with CorningGorilla glass and comes backed with Dolby Vision and VESA DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500 certification.
COMPUTERS
TrendHunter.com

Mobile Party Speaker Systems

The JBL PartyBox 710 and 110 party speakers are an upcoming series of products for avid entertainers that will enable them to enjoy premium audio at any get-together no matter the location. The speakers are constructed with wheels and handles to allow for maximum mobility, while the PartyBox 710 offers 800W of power and the PartyBox 110 will provide access to 160W. Each of the units offer access to light show functionality and are capable of providing an immersive user experience no matter the scenario.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Galaxy Watch 3 down to lowest-ever price in Best Buy flash sale

There are some huge deals going on right now during the Best Buy flash sale! If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, then you’ll need to check out this deal on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. You can order the Galaxy 3 Smartwatch from Best Buy today for just $230, marked down $170 from its regular price of $400. This is a huge savings on this highly rated smartwatch. Able to pair easily with your Samsung phone, tablet, laptop, and other devices, this watch lets you stream music, take calls, and more with simple and powerful Bluetooth connectivity.
ELECTRONICS
Pocket-lint.com

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ review: Classy design, even classier sound

(Pocket-lint) - In a market where true wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen, companies have to find a way to stand out. For some that way is to offer high-end features in an affordable package. But for others it's about highlighting the desirability of a brand and going premium.
ELECTRONICS
Road & Track

The 10 Best 4K TVs

If you’re looking for a new TV, most experts agree that you should get a 4K model. First of all, most of the TVs you find will probably be 4K anyway. If you’re thinking of purchasing an older model (and good luck finding an older anything after the COVID-19 buying frenzy), you lose out on not only resolution, but also compatibility with some streaming devices, apps, and other convenient features—and the cost savings is typically minimal. If you can, get a 4K.
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay EQ review: B&O's best true wireless headphone

Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay EQ is the first true wireless headphone to provide not just active noise cancellation, but adaptive noise cancellation. While that feature is a potential game changer, buyers should take into account that B&O has prioritized audio fidelity over isolating the listener from the outside world. With...
ELECTRONICS
hometheaterreview.com

Cleer Crescent Wireless Smart Speaker Review

When I first saw the prototype for Cleer’s Crescent speaker at CES a couple of years ago, I mistook it for a decoration and walked right past it. As you may have figured from its name, the Crescent speaker is crescent in shape; it looks like a champagne-colored wedge (think orange slice) that would fit into most living rooms without disruption.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy