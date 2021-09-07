Ultra-Slim Premium Speakers
American audio equipment manufacturer Harman Kardon has unveiled the Harman Kardon 'Radiance 2400,' the thinnest floor-stereo speaker currently on the market. The delicate appearance of these wireless speakers doe not, however, reflect a lack of power. Equipped with a robust audio performance system that boasts a 200W 10-inch subwoofer and 24 1.25-inch transducers, the 'Radiance 2400' offers customers top-of-the-line sound quality. In addition, the speakers feature the company's signature 'Digital Loop Amplifier' technology, which aims to correct distortion associated with digital audio files.www.trendhunter.com
