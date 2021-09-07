Illinois sends National Guard to Louisiana for hurricane relief
On Friday, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker activated approximately 160 members of the Illinois Army National Guard in support of Hurricane Ida relief efforts. "As states across the nation recover from the damage of Hurricane Ida and the continued impacts of climate change, the State of Illinois stands ready to help," Pritzker said in a statement. "Illinois’ brave members of the National Guard are exceptional at everything they do and will work alongside local rescue teams to support impacted residents and communities."www.thetelegraph.com
