Amazon to Open New Delivery Stations, Career Center in Mid-Atlantic

SEATTLE — Amazon is expanding its presence in the Mid-Atlantic by opening several new delivery stations and a career center in Maryland and Virginia. The first facility set to open is a 72,000-square-foot delivery station located at 2100 Van Deman St. in Baltimore, Amazon’s first delivery station in Baltimore City. The e-commerce giant also plans to open a 194,000-square-foot facility at 7226 Preston Gateway Drive in Hanover, Md., which will be Amazon’s third delivery station in the city. Since 2010, Amazon has created more than 29,000 jobs in Maryland, and the company has invested over $9.5 billion for infrastructure and compensation in the state.