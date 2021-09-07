Berkadia Secures $51.2M Financing for Affordable Housing Acquisition, Redevelopment in Metro Atlanta
JONESBORO, GA. — Berkadia has secured $51.2 million in financing for the redevelopment of Riverwood Townhouses, a 282-unit affordable housing development in Jonesboro, about 18.3 miles south of downtown Atlanta. Vitus, a national developer and owner of affordable housing, recently acquired the property for $30.5 million from an entity doing business as RWood Holdings LLC.rebusinessonline.com
