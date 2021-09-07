Goodman Signs 494,000 SF Industrial Lease at Sam Houston Distribution Center

HOUSTON — Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) has broken ground on Phase I of Weiser Business Park, a speculative industrial redevelopment project located at the site of a former airport in northwest Houston. The first phase of the 130-acre development will center on the delivery of three buildings totaling 557,490 square feet. The first and smallest building will feature 28-foot clear heights and 128 vehicle parking spaces. The second and third buildings will both span more than 200,000 square feet and offer 32-foot clear heights while also having nearly 500 combined parking spaces. Completion of Phase I is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022. TCC has tapped Lee & Associates to lease the buildings. Construction of a fourth building that will span approximately 520,000 square feet and have 36-foot clear heights is set to begin early next year.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO