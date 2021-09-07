CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, NY

Police seeking suspect who injured Watertown man's dog

By Isabella Colello
 7 days ago

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Watertown City Police are seeking information on an individual believed to have abused a resident's dog. According to City of Watertown Police Department Detective Lieutenant Joseph R. Donoghue, Sr., on August 30, Watertown Resident Iajah Hughes reported that his dog had been found with numerous injuries. An investigation determined that the eight-year-old male Border Collie and Pit Bull mix had gotten out of the house on August 27.

