Myles Kennedy Releases Music Video For "A Thousand Words"

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith his solo band starting their first tour in over 30 months this September, Myles Kennedy is releasing another music video from his chart-topping sophomore release The Ides Of March. The video for “A Thousand Words” finds Myles reconnecting with director Stefano Bertelli (Alter Bridge’s “Native Son”/Myles Kennedy’s “In Stride” video) for another animated masterpiece. The video shows Myles reflecting on life at an open grave as he sings the thought-provoking lyrics “Cause in times like these, we must live and learn.” The video for “A Thousand Words” can be seen below:

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

HYPOCRISY To Release 'Worship' Album In November; 'Chemical Whore' Music Video Available

With governments finally admitting that UFOs do in fact exist, and humanity attempting to heal from a state of the recent crisis, the timing couldn't be more appropriate for the newest addition to the HYPOCRISY catalog: "Worship". Due on November 26 via Nuclear Blast Records, "Worship" is 11 tracks of precise, ferocious musicianship. Commonly inspired by the fusion of the modern and the ancient, HYPOCRISY has once more found a way to combine innovative ideas with classic sound in order to deliver something metalheads can enjoyably consume with awe and brutal vigor. As usual, all recording and mixing took place at frontman Peter Tägtgren's Abyss Studio AB in Sweden while mastering was completed by Svante Forsbäck at Chartmakers Audio Mastering. Designed by artist Blake Armstrong (KATAKLYSM, IN FLAMES, CARNIFEX), "Worship"'s artwork speaks to the history of the relationship between humanity and extraterrestrials.
MUSIC
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Myles Kennedy's Red Flag concert is canceled

Update: This show is canceled. Click here for more information. Original post: Myles Kennedy is at Red Flag with a concert on Sept. 13. Show time is at 8 p.m. The show is a stop on his “The Ides of March Tour.”. Tickets are $30-$50 at etix.com. 105.7 the Point...
MUSIC
gratefulweb.com

Juliana Riccardi Releases “Full Cup” Music Video

“The inspiration behind the ‘Full Cup’ video was to keep it real - using locations and people true to my everyday life, all of whom make my life full,” Juliana shares. “After a really rough spring this year, I booked a camping trip with my girlfriends who are all incredibly talented artists and creatively like-minded and we brainstormed on ideas. Ultimately, I wanted the narrative of the video to be simple. Something that was warm, inviting, and full of love for the self, for family and friends, and for the sun on my face. It all felt right and I loved being able to create with my friends who I love and respect so much.”
MUSIC
edmidentity.com

KLOUD Releases Menacing Music Video for “INFECTED”

KLOUD drops a gripping music video with a trio of colors and humanoid beings that pair perfectly with his dark, alluring beats. This past year has been a whirlwind for mysterious Los Angeles-based producer KLOUD. Since the release of his debut album AUTONOMY, he’s released a pretty steady stream of singles including a flurry of remixes from his killer album featuring uniquely chosen artists. Now, KLOUD has done it again with a fresh track out on Lowly, “INFECTED” which he dropped alongside an eerie music video.
MUSIC
Newport Buzz

Newport’s Daisy Briggs releases “Once Upon a Time in a Small Town” Official Music Video

Following up on the release of her debut single, Daisy Briggs has released the official music video for “Once Upon a Time in a Small Town.”. “Once Upon a Time in a Small Town” presents a compelling tale of summer love and loss in a tiny, oceanside town. “The song’s main themes are romance and nostalgia,” says Briggs. “The feeling of looking back and remembering a time when you could be in love just for a summer and then move on with your life. I was imagining how that brief, incredible connection—the kind of summer fling that sticks with you—might always be alive in the small town where it happened.”
NEWPORT, RI
Guitar World Magazine

Jerry Cantrell remembers watching Axl Rose throw his Alice in Chains demo tape away

Jerry Cantrell once gave Axl Rose a demo tape when Alice in Chains were in their nascent years – and the Guns N' Roses frontman threw it away. As he explained in a speech honoring Slash at the Sunset Strip Music Festival in 2010, he went to see GNR in concert, and “brought a demo tape down to give the band”.
MUSIC
districtchronicles.com

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
CELEBRITIES

