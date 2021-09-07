Myles Kennedy Releases Music Video For “A Thousand Words”
With his solo band starting their first tour in over 30 months this September, Myles Kennedy is releasing another music video from his chart-topping sophomore release The Ides Of March. The video for “A Thousand Words” finds Myles reconnecting with director Stefano Bertelli (Alter Bridge’s “Native Son”/Myles Kennedy’s “In Stride” video) for another animated masterpiece. The video shows Myles reflecting on life at an open grave as he sings the thought-provoking lyrics “Cause in times like these, we must live and learn.” The video for “A Thousand Words” can be seen below:www.iconvsicon.com
