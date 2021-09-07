CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milestone. With father and son 40

By Wilmot Chandler
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVladimir Guerrero Jr. continues to make history this season and scored 40 home runs in Monday’s game against the Blue Jays star Yankees. Only one out of 10 young Blue Jays hitters and franchises in the history of the fifties reached that number, but he was second only to his father, Vladimir Guerrero. Runs, joins Prince and Cecil Fielder.

Comments / 0

