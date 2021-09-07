Milestone. With father and son 40

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This week LSU needs a win desperately, and it could come at a cost for the Orgeron family. Ed’s son, Cody, is the starting quarterback at McNeese State. “First of all, the game is about LSU winning. We’ve got to win the game. It’s about LSU-McNeese, but personally, I’m proud of Cody. You think about Cody, he walked on at McNeese. He was the sixth string quarterback standing in line. Now he’s one of the few players left in that class and he earned a scholarship. He’s graduated. He’s going to get his graduate degree. We’re proud of him. Cody’s always been a late bloomer. He was a tennis player, his brother was the star football player, but he caught up his senior year. He brought his team to the semis, but playing against Cody is going to be pretty cool. He’s going to be talking some smack. I know he’ll come to the sideline and talk a little smack. He knows all our players. He’s excited to play in Death Valley,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 DAYS AGO