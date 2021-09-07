China’s Miniso makes East Coast debut; doubles down on U.S. expansion
A China-based, global value retailer is bullish on U.S. store expansion. Miniso, which describes itself as a Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand, has opened its first location on the East Coast, at Cherry Hill Mall, Cherry Hill, N.J. The 4,000-sq. ft. store features some 1,800 products across 11 categories, including household goods, cosmetics, food and toys, including the brand’s collaborations with Marvel, Disney, DC and Minions. By the end of the year, the assortment is expected to expand to approximately 3,000 items.www.chainstoreage.com
