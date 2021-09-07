CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherry Hill, NJ

China’s Miniso makes East Coast debut; doubles down on U.S. expansion

By Marianne Wilson
chainstoreage.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA China-based, global value retailer is bullish on U.S. store expansion. Miniso, which describes itself as a Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand, has opened its first location on the East Coast, at Cherry Hill Mall, Cherry Hill, N.J. The 4,000-sq. ft. store features some 1,800 products across 11 categories, including household goods, cosmetics, food and toys, including the brand’s collaborations with Marvel, Disney, DC and Minions. By the end of the year, the assortment is expected to expand to approximately 3,000 items.

www.chainstoreage.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWD

Pandora Aims to Double Its U.S. Business, Triple in China

PARIS — Pandora has plans to rise once more. The Danish jewelry firm, famed for its charms, has unveiled the detailed roadmap for its new growth strategy, dubbed Phoenix. Its new ambitions include doubling revenues in the U.S. and tripling sales in China, based on 2019 levels, by improving conversion for core product lines thanks in part to a bigger focus on personalization and digital, as well as by recruiting younger consumers.
BUSINESS
NJ.com

Chinese retailer Miniso opens 1st East Coast store in N.J.

Miniso, a Chinese retailer and variety chain store, opened its first East Coast location in New Jersey. The Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand opened Sept. 3 at the Cherry Hill Mall in Cherry Hill. Miniso carries household goods, daily life products, health and beauty supplies, fashion accessories, digital products, and food and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherry Hill, NJ
Business
City
Cherry Hill, NJ
TechCrunch

Investors are doubling down on Southeast Asia’s digital economy

This begs the question: Who exactly is investing in Southeast Asia?. Let’s explore the three key types of investors pouring money into and driving the growth of Southeast Asia’s tech ecosystem. Over 229 family offices have been registered in Singapore since 2020, with total assets under management of an estimated...
MARKETS
freightwaves.com

Last-mile provider AxleHire announces East Coast expansion

AxleHire is beefing up its East Coast presence. The last-mile delivery provider on Wednesday announced it was adding facilities in Newark, New Jersey, and Philadelphia to join its New York City center in the tri-state region. The news comes on the heels of the company’s Midwest expansion and the opening of its new Chicago facility in June. It now has 12 centers that cover the East Coast, the Midwest, the Southwest and up and down the West Coast.
INDUSTRY
businesstraveller.com

Microtel by Wyndham to open 20 properties in Greater China

Wyndham Hotels and Resorts has announced plans to grow its Microtel by Wyndham brand across Greater China over the next year or so, with 20 hotels set to open by the end of 2022. The brand debuted in China in 2019, and currently has a portfolio of six hotels in...
ECONOMY
QSR Web

Checkers continues East Coast expansion

Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc. has signed four multi-unit deals with franchisees on the East Coast, and is seeking franchisees in the Connecticut, New York and New Jersey markets to continue its East Coast expansion. The deals include six-unit agreement in Rhode Island, marking the 26th state where the company has...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#New York City#Japanese#Marvel#Dc#Minions#North American#Vp
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

Storms from Texas to China set to worsen global ship snarls

Global supply chains already tangled by the pandemic, labor shortages and sustained consumer demand in the U.S. are getting walloped by another disruptive force: Mother Nature. Typhoon Chanthu is expected to hover near the mouth of China's Yangtze River through Wednesday, temporarily shutting operations at major ports. In Texas, the...
TEXAS STATE
hotelbusiness.com

Hilton doubles down on Las Vegas expansion

Hilton, once a major player in Las Vegas with the Las Vegas Hilton—home to a string of Elvis Presley concerts—has gone all-in on expansion in Sin City. By the end of the year, the company expects to have more than 30 hotels with more than 11,000 rooms across 12 brands in the market.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Disney
Country
China
kfgo.com

Exclusive-Ericsson CEO to double down on China as 5G tussle rumbles on

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Ericsson’s top executive vowed to double down on efforts to regain market share lost in China after Sweden blocked Chinese suppliers from its 5G roll-out, a move that antagonised Beijing and has hit the equipment maker’s business. China accounted for about 10% of Ericsson’s revenue last year,...
BUSINESS
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy