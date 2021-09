TIM Group’s programme to develop Open RAN (Open Radio Access Network) Solutions on its mobile network continues in Matera and Turin. The aim is to accelerate the development of 5G digital services and Edge Computing through centralised and cloud-based functions for the benefit of citizens and businesses. TIM thereby confirms its position as the only operator in Italy – and among the first in Europe – to have already undertaken a major infrastructural initiative to promote the ‘open network’ model.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 HOURS AGO