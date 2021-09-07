Dr. John E. Thomas, 90, passed away at Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation on September 2, 2021. He was born on April 23, 1931 in Fort Worth, TX. He earned a BS degree in Electrical Engineering, a JD in Law, an MS in Research and Development Management, and a Doctorate in Business Administration. He served in both the US Marine Corps and the US Navy. He worked for NASA in various management positions during the late 60’s and early 70’s during the time of the first moon landings.