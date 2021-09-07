CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Get This 32-inch QHD Curved Gaming Monitor for Under $300

By Jason England
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The best gaming monitors combine a high resolution with a silky smooth refresh rate for an affordable cost, but this deal adds in a large screen as well. At Newegg right now, get $70 off the Pixio PXC327 32-inch curved gaming monitor — which will give you 32 inches of gaming greatness for just $289.99.

www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This is the best laptop you can buy for under $300 today

If you’re heading back to school soon, you’re probably thinking about what technology you need to make your high school or college life go a little more conveniently. One good purchase to make is this HP 15.6-inch Celeron-based laptop — the 15-dw1001wm. It’s just $249 right now at Walmart, representing a savings of $130 on the usual price. If you’re looking for a cheap way to be able to type up your class notes or write up papers, this is a great way to do so without spending a fortune. You can use it to stream your favorite shows in the evenings too giving you some fun entertainment along the way. Let’s take a look into why it’s worth purchasing.
COMPUTERS
People

Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color Calibration#Color Depth#High Color#Qhd Curved Gaming Monitor#Newegg#Hdr#Pixio#Bezel#Vesa#Gaming Monitors#Price Dell#Stuff#Bbc#Husker
pocketnow.com

Microsoft Surface Laptops, Chromebooks and more are on sale

We keep on finding great deals over at Amazon.com, where several Microsoft Surface laptops and Chromebooks are on sale. First up, we see that the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is currently getting a 14 percent discount that translates to $100 savings. This means that you can get your new Windows laptop with a 12.4-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD storage for $600.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 gaming monitor review

The best just got a whole lot better. That’s surely a foregone conclusion for the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9. After all, the original Odyssey G9 was already Samsung’s tip-top gaming monitor. Now it’s been given the one upgrade it really needed. Yup, the Neo G9 is packing a mini-LED backlight.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Asus 32-inch OLED monitor may be the first practical option, for some

OLED monitors have been too big too small for everyday use: This one could be just right. The company also intros a physical dial built into creator laptops. During its Create the Uncreated fall product reveal on Thursday, Asus launched a host of notable new products and technologies, along with the usual refreshes. Headlining the announcements: the first 32-inch OLED monitor, the Asus Dial secondary input integrated into its StudioBook line of pro creator laptops and the virtual Asus DialPad on the touchpad of its new Vivobook Pro X-series mainstream creator laptops. Asus also embraces the "now we offer 16-inch in addition to 13-, 14-, 15- and 17-inch" laptops and "OLED laptop screens everywhere" philosophies that characterize notebook lines for 2021.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
TechRadar

Are TV-sized displays actually practical as PC gaming monitors?

In just the past few years, 4K TVs plowed through the market with a ton of features and technologies that made them almost irresistible. The best 4K TVs for gaming are offering high refresh rates and adaptive sync technologies to contend with gaming monitors, but the wide color gamuts and staggering peak brightness levels for HDR on these TVs put most gaming monitors to shame — even our favorite one, the LG UltraGear 38GN950.
ELECTRONICS
anandtech.com

AT Deals: Pixio PX277 Prime 27-Inch WQHD IPS Gaming Monitor Drops to New Low

When it comes to gaming, professional-grade hardware may or may not fit the bill. It’s generally optimal to look for a monitor with specifications that cater to gaming needs. Today’s offer falls into this category with the added benefit of a notable discount. Pixio’s PX277 Prime 27-Inch gaming monitor has...
ELECTRONICS
geekculture.co

BenQ MOBIUZ Monitors: Gaming Excellence And Immersion For Gaming Enthusiasts

Immersion forms the bedrock of all entertainment experiences, of believing what you’re seeing and hearing around you, and nothing can compare to the excitement and wonder of having fictional worlds come to life, especially when accompanied by breathtaking visuals or high-octane, breakneck action. For gaming enthusiasts, this sense of world-building is particularly important, as the ability to step into the character’s shoes and play through their story produces an added layer of emotional connection.
ELECTRONICS
GeekyGadgets

ViewSonic ELITE XG320U 4K 144hz gaming monitor

ViewSonic has created two new 32 inch gaming monitors in the form of the ViewSonic ELITE XG320Q and XG320U monitors equipped with the latest “gamer centric technologies” offering 4K ultra-high definition in the ELITE XG321UG monitor with Mini-LED backlight technology and a superfast 144 Hz refresh rate. The new 32 inch gaming monitors will be launching later this year with the ViewSonic ELITE XG320Q and XG320U monitors available worldwide in Q3, 2021 and during Q4 2021, ViewSonic will make available their new ELITE XG321UG worldwide.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

Put your mix under the microscope with the best studio monitors

It’s a common scenario: You’ve spent endless hours in your home studio, painstakingly polishing your sonic masterpiece to perfection. But then, when you play that finished product away from your workstation—on speakers in another room, on your car stereo, on headphones—it suddenly sounds very different. Maybe it’s shrill, maybe it’s boomy, maybe you can barely pick out the lead vocal. No, you’re not imagining things, but you might be surprised to learn that the problem is probably the result of mixing on inaccurate speakers. That’s why you should upgrade studio monitors. Unlike hi-fi speakers, which tend to “flatter” sound by enhancing lows and highs to provide a pleasing listening experience, the best studio monitors are designed to reproduce sound exactly as intended—warts and all—so you can make informed decisions about your mix without being influenced by sonically hyped speakers.
ELECTRONICS
howtogeek.com

1440p vs 1080p Monitors for Gaming and for Work

Whether you are working or gaming on a PC, you always want to have the best experience in terms of image quality and resolution. In this article, we’ll compare two common screen resolutions, which are 1080p and 1440p. Which Is Better: 1080p or 1440p?. Which Is Better for Gaming?. Which...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop, gaming monitors and more are on sale

We start today’s deals with some excellent options for those looking to get their hands on a new gaming laptop. Amazon has placed the MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop on sale as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day. This means that you can now get your hands on one of these powerful gaming laptops for $1,400 after receiving a 20 percent discount. The MSI GS75 Stealth Gaming Laptop features a 17.3-inch display with 240Hz refresh rates to provide an exceptional viewing experience. It also comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB NVMe SSD.
COMPUTERS
anandtech.com

AT Deals: MSI Optix 30-Inch 200Hz IPS Monitor, Down to $280

Users in the market for a large fast refresh rate gaming monitor have plenty to consider with this offer on the MSI Optix MAG301RF. The gaming monitor has been discounted to one of its lowest prices yet across multiple vendors. The recommended price for this screen is $330, but it’s...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

HP Labor Day Sale 2021: Save on gaming PCs, laptops & monitors

This year’s Labor Day sales are on their way, but some offers are already available for you to shop ahead of the holiday. If you’re planning to buy a new computer or to invest in accessories, you should take advantage of the HP Labor Day sales so that you can stretch your budget. You’ll be able to buy more things and afford products that were previously beyond your budget with the help of HP Labor Day deals.
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Hardware

Tom's Hardware

865
Followers
5K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

 http://www.tomshardware.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy