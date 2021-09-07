Hurricane Larry, Ida's damage out East, 'American Crime Story': 5 things to know Tuesday

Hurricane Larry could push severe swells to East Coast. Forecasters are keeping a wary eye on a storm Tuesday that's making its way across the Atlantic. Hurricane Larry was causing big waves to form about 1,000 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea by Monday afternoon, and a series of smaller, developing storms could create more big problems for battered Louisiana's Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service said the hurricane probably won't make it to the USA, but "significant" swells will, reaching much of the East Coast by midweek and affecting the shoreline through the end of the week. The storm is "likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the weather service said. Meanwhile, Louisiana and Mississippi continue cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ida rolled ashore more than a week ago. Almost 500,000 Louisiana customers remained without power Monday.