Environment

Hurricane Larry, Ida's damage out East, 'American Crime Story': 5 things to know Tuesday

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Larry could push severe swells to East Coast. Forecasters are keeping a wary eye on a storm Tuesday that's making its way across the Atlantic. Hurricane Larry was causing big waves to form about 1,000 miles east-northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands in the Caribbean Sea by Monday afternoon, and a series of smaller, developing storms could create more big problems for battered Louisiana's Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service said the hurricane probably won't make it to the USA, but "significant" swells will, reaching much of the East Coast by midweek and affecting the shoreline through the end of the week. The storm is "likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," the weather service said. Meanwhile, Louisiana and Mississippi continue cleanup efforts after Hurricane Ida rolled ashore more than a week ago. Almost 500,000 Louisiana customers remained without power Monday.

L'Observateur

When the Lights Went Out: A Story about Hurricane Ida.

New Orleans, LA – Three LSU Health New Orleans licensed professional counselors and registered play therapists have created a new book to help children cope with the experience and aftermath of Hurricane Ida. A couple of very talented children, Susanna (age 8) and Ellie (age 6) Frischhertz, drew the illustrations. The authors have made it available to teachers, parents and caregivers at no charge. Click here to access When the Lights Went Out: A Story about Hurricane Ida.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

