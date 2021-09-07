CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

TVS Motor appoints ETG Logistics as new distributor

atlantanews.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohannesburg [South Africa], Sep 7 (ANI): TVS Motor Company on Tuesday announced its new distribution partnership with ETG Logistics (ETGL) in South Africa. ETGL will operate 30 dealerships for TVS Motor Company in South Africa as part of this partnership. The company will also support TVS Motor with dedicated sales, service, spares and customer relationship management including the assembly set-up and training centre in Johannesburg.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Container Leasing Market Next Big Move | ACC, ELA Container, Hapag-Lloyd

The Latest Released Worldwide Container Leasing market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Container Leasing market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Container Leasing market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Karmod, Schafer, ContainerPort, ACC, ELA Container, Hapag-Lloyd, T.V.K.Container Fertighuser GmbH., Kapelle, RPP & MSC.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

ISO Certification Market to See Thriving Worldwide | Bureau Veritas, Intertek Group, URS Holdings

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "ISO Certification Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global ISO Certification market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the ISO Certification industry as it offers our...
RETAIL
atlantanews.net

Industrial Sieves Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick during 2031

According to assessment, the industrial sieves market is projected to witness growth over 4% to 6% CAGR during the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. Demand for industrial sieves will witness moderate growth in short-term, with optimistic growth outlook in the long-run. Subdued demand from various manufacturing industries will have substantial opportunities in near future, however, sales of sieves from end-use industries will provide momentum.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

HPC, Data Analysis, Storage And Management in Life Sciences Market May Set New Growth Story | Advanced Micro Devices, Cray, Cisco Systems

Global HPC, Data Analysis, Storage And Management in Life Sciences Market Status, Trends and COVID-19 Impact Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global HPC, Data Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Dell Technologies, Advanced Micro Devices, Cray, Cisco Systems, IBM, Intel, Lenovo Group, Hewlett Packard.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Etg#Latin America#Johannesburg#Etg Logistics#Ani#Etgl#Indian#Export Trading Group#Tvs Motor Company
atlantanews.net

Chemical Manufacturing Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | QuickBooks Enterprise, Aquilon ERP, Prodsmart

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Chemical Manufacturing Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Chemical Manufacturing Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Chemical Manufacturing Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Office Automation Software Market is Going to Boom | BetterCloud, Koronsoft, Wanguosixun Software

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Office Automation Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Office Automation Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Office Automation Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Virtual Hiring Tools Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | AllyO, Harver B.V., Myinterview Solutions Pty.

The Virtual Hiring Tools Market report upholds the future market predictions with market size, revenue, production, Consumption, gross margin and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the prominent Virtual Hiring Tools market players including their corporate overview. While emphasizing the key driving factors, the report also offers a full study of the future trends and developments of the market. A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Virtual Hiring Tools Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a transparent curriculum to reader's concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project. Some of the key players profiled in the study are: AllyO (United States), Harver B.V. (United States), Myinterview Solutions Pty Ltd., RecRight (Finland), Spark Hire (United States), VidCruiter (Canada), XOR (United States), TurboHire Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (India), Jobsoid Inc. (United States), Shine (United States), LinkedIn Corporation (United States), Monster Worldwide Inc. (United States), OPTnation (United States), Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. (Japan).
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Software Assurance Market to See Massive Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, GrammaTech, Software Assurance, UniqueSoft

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Global Software Assurance Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Software Assurance market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
atlantanews.net

Smart Contracts In Healthcare Market May Set New Growth Story | IBM, Microsoft, Factom

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Smart Contracts In Healthcare Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Smart Contracts In Healthcare market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

Dental Curing Lights Market Growth, Global Survey, Analysis, Share, Company Profiles and Forecast by 2028

The Global Dental Curing Lights Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Dental Curing Lights market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Duodenoscope Market Share, Industry Growth, Trend, Drivers, Challenges, Key Companies by 2028

The Global Duodenoscope Market research report published by Reports and Data offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Duodenoscope market on the global scale and sheds light on the growth opportunities, prospects, and enables the readers to formulate strategic plans. The report also provides insightful data about the market capacities, technological advancements, R&D developments, and other key features influencing market growth. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the value chain, upstream and downstream factors, sales network and distribution channels, growth trends, driving and restraining factors, developments, production and consumption pattern, end-users, and regional segmentation. The report also offers relevant and useful information to help the new entrants and established companies strengthen their market position.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Connected Vehicles Market May Set Epic Growth Story with Telefonica, Google, AT&T, IBM

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Connected Vehicles Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Connected Vehicles market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hotel Distribution Channel Software Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Expedia.com, Booking.com, TripAdvisor, Airbnb

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Hotel Distribution Channel Software Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Hotel Distribution Channel Software market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

IoT Fleet Management Market to See Booming Growth | Trimble, IBM, Oracle

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "IoT Fleet Management Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global IoT Fleet Management Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the IoT Fleet Management Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Microgrid As A Service Market to Witness Stunning Growth | General Electric, Pareto Energy, NRG Energy

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Microgrid As A Service Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Microgrid As A Service Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Microgrid As A Service Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Companion Diagnostics Market May Set New Growth Story | Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Companion Diagnostics Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Companion Diagnostics market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Business Process Management As A Service (Bpmaas) Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come | Questetra, Perceptive Software, Eccentex, Progress Software

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Worldwide Business Process Management As A Service (Bpmaas) Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 with detailed information of Product Types [, Workflow, Document-Oriented, Business-Oriented & Facing EAI], Applications [Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (Smes), Big Companies, Group Enterprise & Other] & Key Players Such as Colosa, Kofax, Adeptia, Genpact, SAP SE, CSC, Perceptive Software, Eccentex, Progress Software, Integrify, Oracle, Appian Barium, Metasonic, Questetra, BP Logix, Lexmark International, Red Hat, Micropact, Cognizant Tech Solutions, NorthgateArinso, Pegasystems, Adaptive Planning, IBM, Knowesia, Capgemini, OpenText, BizFlow, Adobe Systems, Accenture & E-Builder etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Worldwide Business Process Management As A Service (Bpmaas) report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Green Construction Material Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Ceratech, Turner Construction, Bechtel

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Green Construction Material Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Green Construction Material market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Luxury Hospitality Furniture Market is in huge demand | Major Giants Hospitality Designs, Kimball Hospitality, Bernhardt Furniture, Bryan Ashley, Suyen Furniture

Latest published market study on Global Luxury Hospitality Furniture Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Luxury Hospitality Furniture space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Kimball Hospitality, Bryan Ashley, Suyen Furniture Group, Taiyi Hotel Furniture, Gotop Furniture Group, Foliot, Solid Comfort, Distinction Group, New Qumun Group, Klem (Jasper Group), CF Kent, Bernhardt Furniture, American Atelier, JTB Furniture, Dubois Wood Products, Flexsteel Industries, Gilcrest, Dickson Furniture, Blue Leaf, Hospitality Designs, Artone, Hackney, BSG, KECA International, Lugo, Lodging Concepts, Charter Furniture, Louis Interiors, Buhler Hospitality, Matrix Hospitality Furniture.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy