On the 20th anniversary of 9/11, New Yorkers in Savannah recall memories of that day
Two Savannah residents who lived in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, describe their up-close-and-personal experiences as horrific and surreal, with moments of extreme sadness. George McGarvey was working behind the scenes of a live television program when the planes hit the World Trade Center. Beverly Willett was at home in her Brooklyn brownstone. This year, on the 20th anniversary of that horrific day, both agreed to share their memories of 9/11.www.savannahnow.com
