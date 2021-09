California voters put principles ahead of their pocketbooks with a ballot initiative that could make it harder for consumers to bring home the bacon. The animal welfare proposition requiring farmers to provide more space for pigs, hens and sows takes effect in January. Veal and egg producers are confident they’ll be able to meet the new standards, but hog farmers are concerned about the timeline and costs. If it were implemented today, more than 95% of the state’s pork suppliers would be disqualified from selling their products in California, according to one analysis.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO