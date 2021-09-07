CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Intel Prepares Modular NUC P14E Laptop with NUC 11 Compute Element

By Aleksandar Kostovic
 7 days ago
Intel has updated its portfolio of laptop products with its modular NUC P14E laptop based on the NUC 11 Compute Element. The Intel NUC P14E is based around NUC 11 Compute Element (CE), which has a tiny PCB in a small case that has everything integrated, including the processor, memory, and connectivity options. The NUC 11 CE comes in multiple different flavors, offering everything from a Celeron 6305 to the Core i7-1185G7 processor and up to 16GB of embedded memory. The CE connects to the laptop in a bay with a proprietary connector that connects the NUC 11 CE to the motherboard, which then fans out the connectors and I/O elements.

