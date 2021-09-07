Interview: Chicago’s Manual Cinema Reveals How Its Shadow Puppets Became a Defining Feature of the New ‘Candyman’

The new film American Night is currently set to be released on October 22nd 2021 (without any random delays). But before that, we have a brand new trailer to look at. The film is written by Della Valle. The story goes as follows: Michael Rubino has just become the Don of the New York Mafia, but his greatest dream is to devote his life to painting and become a great artist. John Kaplan is an art dealer who pretty much feels like his life is in shambles. However he has a great talent and that is the best eye for spotting fakes in the world. Their paths cross when Andy Warhol's Pink Marilyn is stolen. Of course this sets off a series of unexpected events that drastically change their lives. Picture Oceans 11 but in the art world and a lot of mafia men hunting you down, and of course stolen artwork.

