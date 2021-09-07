CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow flamed for not deleting false tweet about Oklahoma hospitals: 'Queen of misinformation'

By Brandon Gillespie
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMSNBC host Rachel Maddow was excoriated on social media this week after failing to delete a tweet containing false information about hospitals in Oklahoma being overrun with coronavirus patients overdosing on Ivermectin, a parasite-fighting medication that can also be sold over the counter as a veterinary drug. Maddow was previously...

I make liberals cry
7d ago

so much for Twitter suspending accounts for for posting misinformation. I guess you don't have to worry about it, when you got liberal privilege.

madelene crane
7d ago

Queen of lies & disinformation. I wonder how she can give up her soul to lie for money! Amazing what people will do for money.

Cindy Hoff
7d ago

that's all this thing has is LIES, just look back at the last five years why should it change now. the just gave it a big raise for nothing but lies. bet its taxes won't go up so it can pay its fair share.

