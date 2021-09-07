CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

To boost or not to boost — not a simple question

The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A8XiD_0bokvBL000
© Getty

How long does the protective immunity provided by the COVID-19 vaccines last? Do we need to “boost” immunity for continued protection? Recently, these questions have thrown science and politics into a contentious situation. The Biden administration has strongly recommended booster shots for COVID-19 beginning this month, with the caveat that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) would have to approve. As a result, significant public and political pressure has been put on the FDA to fast-track approval of the booster. The FDA traditionally proceeds slowly and cautiously with insistence on rigorous supporting data and usually does not respond well to pressure.

This conflict recently led to the resignation of the FDA’s director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), Dr. Marion Gruber, and her deputy director, Dr. Philip Krause. Both are capable scientists with years of experience evaluating vaccines.

Unfortunately, the Biden administration appears not to have adhered to its plan to follow the science when making the recommendation for vaccine boosters. If vaccine-induced immunity is indeed waning, it would be prudent to ready the supply chain to administer millions of booster shots. However, if robust immunity remains sufficient to protect from severe disease, then this rush to boost wastes valuable resources and compromises the goal of ending the pandemic. This decision requires rigorous scientific evidence that protection afforded by the vaccine is indeed waning.

In July, a large Israeli study reported that people vaccinated for the longest time were becoming more vulnerable to serious COVID-19 illness. The finding was interpreted to mean immunity waned as early as seven months after vaccination. Recently this report has been criticized primarily for overlooking key confounding differences between the two groups other than the time of vaccination — namely that the first Israelis to be vaccinated tended to be more affluent and, therefore, more likely to travel, increasing exposure risk to the delta variant.

Nevertheless, this study fueled a debate about the need for vaccine booster shots, playing a significant role in the Biden administration’s booster recommendation. It is expected that boosters will be needed, particularly to enhance protection against more concerning variants. However, the scientific evidence for waning immunity in people under 50 with no underlying issues, like immune deficiency, is not clear.

It is important to understand that effective vaccines protect from serious illness but often do not fully block infection. A fully COVID-19 vaccinated person can be infected in the same way as an unvaccinated person (the so-called breakthrough infections). This happens when virus particles infect cells of the upper respiratory tract and begin to replicate. However, what happens next between a vaccinated and an unvaccinated person can literally mean the difference between life and death.

In vaccinated people, antibodies induced by the vaccine may capture some of the incoming viruses, reducing the number that gets into cells, and T cells quickly limit the infection in cells that were infected. The progression of the disease will be stopped, greatly diminishing the risk of severe disease, hospitalization or death. By contrast, unvaccinated individuals have no immune response waiting to slow the spread of infection to the lungs where serious disease occurs. One study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that unvaccinated people are 29-times more likely than vaccinated people to be hospitalized with COVID-19.

During the first days of infection, vaccinated people infected with the delta variant may produce as much virus in their upper airway as unvaccinated people. However, virus levels rapidly decreased in vaccinated individuals, diminishing the probability that they could infect others. These studies prompted the CDC to recommend masking for vaccinated individuals.

Maintaining effective immunity is key to controlling the pandemic. However, it is natural that immune responses decline, and antibody levels taper off over time, leaving only the most robust to provide protective memory of the vaccination. The COVID-19 vaccines are in their early days. It will require well-designed studies to determine when a booster is needed and when it will be most effective; the real-world data suggests we are not there yet.

The vaccines are still doing a remarkable job of reducing serious disease, hospitalization and death in vaccinated people who are not immunocompromised and do not have other underlying health issues, even against the threat of the delta variant. For this reason, health officials have advised the Biden administration to scale back the plans for boosters.

Besides the need for data to justify boosting the entire population now, we must also consider the ethics of using valuable vaccines for potentially unnecessary booster shots when many around the world do not have their first vaccination. Achieving worldwide vaccination is critical to ending the pandemic and stopping the emergence of dangerous variants. We can greatly reduce COVID-19 cases in this country by simply vaccinating more people. But we will never be free of the pandemic and new variants until the entire world is vaccinated.

James Alwine is an emeritus professor and a virologist; he is a fellow of the American Academy for Microbiology and the American Association for the Advancement of Science. Lynn Enquist is an emeritus professor and a virologist; he is a fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and the American Academy of Microbiology. Felicia Goodrum Sterling is a 2018 Public Voices fellow of the OpEd Project, a professor and a virologist.

Comments / 1

Related
WGN TV

To boost or not to boost? Sorting out conflicting recommendations of third vaccine shot

To boost or not to boost? That’s the question lingering in the minds of many Americans amid an ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The White House Coronavirus Task Force says citizens need them, FDA health experts say the shot can wait. Vaccine makers, who stand to make a lot of money from boosters and beyond are moving full steam ahead. But the question remains whether vaccinated people are at risk for COVID-19 without a booster shot.
CHICAGO, IL
TrendHunter.com

Powdered Immune-Boosting Supplements

Nuun, a Nestle-owned brand specializing in electrolyte supplements, has launched 'Immunity3' stick packs, the company's first immune-boosting powder. The powder product comes in single-use "sticks" and uses the same speedy hydration formula found in classic Nuun products. What's new is that 'Immunity3' includes a unique blend of vitamins and minerals...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Life And Death#Israelis
MedicalXpress

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine spurs lasting immune response: new study

A new study from La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) scientists helps answer the question: how long does immunity against COVID-19 last in vaccinated people?. As they report in Science, a low dose of the Moderna vaccine lasts for at least six months, and there is no indicator that vaccinated people will need a booster shot.
SCIENCE
starpublications.online

Boost your knowledge

It is interesting how medical news can get misinterpreted. I had a conversation outside of church this weekend. I was told that the FDA and CDC had approved booster doses of COVID vaccine at the six month point. Public Health Centers were already giving them. I have been following COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Moderna Just Made This Major Announcement About Its COVID Vaccine

There are a lot of potential changes on the horizon for Moderna. In August, the vaccine manufacturer completed its submission to receive full approval for its vaccine in people 18 years and older from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which is still being reviewed. Then, earlier this month, Moderna submitted another application for a booster dose, requesting authorization to give half-doses to the general public as a supplemental third shot. Now, Moderna is planning to evolve its COVID vaccine in another way.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
Microbiology
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newsweek

What Happens if You Don't Get Vaccinated Under Biden's New Mandate?

Potentially millions of American workers will have to be vaccinated, if they aren't already, under President Joe Biden's latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19, the virus that has killed more than 650,000 people in the United States. They range from federal employees to health care workers and even...
POTUS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, the White House Has a New Warning for You

Even in the face of the Delta variant, a growing body of evidence shows that being vaccinated is an effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19—especially in preventing death or hospitalization from the disease. Recently, full approval of the Pfizer vaccine from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) led to a surge in new mandates to be put in place by local officials, making the shots a requirement to enter certain businesses such as bars, restaurants, theaters, and gyms. But while such changes have so far been limited to the city or state level, the White House has made it clear that a major set of changes is coming very soon and warning that those who are unvaccinated may feel the effects.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Kamala Harris questioned after announcing steps for ‘protecting the vaccinated’: ‘Doesn’t the vax do that?’

Vice President Kamala Harris raised eyebrows on Sunday with her tweet urging Americans to help protect already vaccinated people in order to end the COVID-19 pandemic. "By vaccinating the unvaccinated, increasing our testing and masking, and protecting the vaccinated, we can end this pandemic. That’s exactly what we are committed to doing," Harris tweeted.
U.S. POLITICS
spring.org.uk

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Alissa Rose

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hill

The Hill

336K+
Followers
37K+
Post
243M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy