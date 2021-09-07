CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBD's Slowdown in the US: What Went Wrong in 2020

By Alexander Esposito
euromonitor.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCBD’s Slowdown in the US: What Went Wrong in 2020. A version of this article originally appeared in the digital edition of Natural Products Insider. By the end of 2019, CBD had completed an impressive entry into the American consumer market. In just a year, the non-psychoactive compound had gone from near total obscurity to just over USD4 billion in sales. Fast forward to late 2020, however, and momentum seems to have stalled for this nascent industry. Sales have inched forward at about 20% in year-over-year terms, well below expectations for a product that’s just getting started, and consumer sentiment has become decidedly more mixed. This slowdown comes as a result of an oversaturation of CBD products and regulatory uncertainty that has hampered product launches and quality.

