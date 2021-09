The Langhorne Council for the Arts announced the following upcoming events:. Chalk artists of all ages are invited to decorate sidewalks and driveways with family-friendly artwork on the morning of Saturday, Sept. 25. Rain date is Sept. 26. In the afternoon, walk around the borough to see the artwork and enjoy music from Porch Fest. If you don’t have a sidewalk or driveway in Langhorne Borough, you can decorate the sidewalk of the old library on the corner of W. Maple and Hill avenues. Pick up free chalk (one bag per household) from Borough Hall from Sept. 13-24, while supplies last.

LANGHORNE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO