CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Fantasy Football: The Late-Round Podcast, 15 Transactions for Week 1

By JJ Zachariason
numberfire.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat type of moves can you make before the season officially starts? JJ talks about Damien Harris, the San Francisco backfield, Ty'Son Williams, and more on the first 15 Transactions episode of the season. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
thespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Sideline Video Of Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers said on FOX this morning that he has nothing left to prove in the National Football League. “I don’t feel like I have anything left to prove on the field,” Rodgers told Erin Andrews. “I think it’s more about the enjoyment and the happiness and the quality of life that this game has afforded me over the years. And being able to 100 percent commit to everything that my job entails and there were many times during the offseason where I felt like I wasn’t able to fully do that. And until I was, it was a possibility.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Francisco#American Football
International Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFL
NBC Sports

Former 49ers pass-rusher Haralson dies at age of 37

Former 49ers defensive player Parys Haralson, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the franchise, died on Monday. He was 37. Haralson was a popular player in the locker room and with the fan base during his time with the 49ers. He was known for having close friendships with his teammates and lending support to those who needed it.
NFL
The Spun

Look: RG3’s Tweet About Jameis Winston Is Going Viral

Jameis Winston is the talk of the NFL world in Week 1. The New Orleans Saints dominated the Green Bay Packers to open the regular season. The Saints topped the Packers, 38-3, in Jacksonville on Sunday afternoon – the game was relocated due to the effects of Hurricane Ida. Winston...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Week 2 Waiver Wire: Breakout Fantasy Football Pickups After Opening Sunday

With Week 1 afternoon games in the books, fantasy managers should take a peek at what may rise to the top of the waiver wire for Week 2. Typically, the first slate of NFL Sunday games comes with surprises and unfortunately, injuries. This year didn't start out any different. Therefore, managers must make some adjustments and jump ahead of the curve on players who may take on bigger roles in the next few weeks.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Complex

Video Shows Rams and Bears Fans Brawl After Sunday Night Football Game

The latest fan brawl of the post-COVID era broke out in the bowels of SoFi Stadium on Sunday, as several Rams and Bears fans traded haymakers following Los Angeles’ blowout win over Chicago on Sunday Night Football. TMZ obtained footage of the fight, which reportedly stemmed from an incident that...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Here we go again with Josh Gordon

The NFL might get another reunion with wide receiver Josh Gordon for what feels like the 100th time. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Josh Gordon has completed his treatment program and just needs to be reinstated. Gordon’s career has been a story. Once a star on the Cleveland Browns,...
NFL
FanSided

Daughter of former NFL RB Kevin Faulk tragically passes away

Kevione Faulk, daughter of LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away, the team announced on Monday. There is some sad and tragic news to report on Monday night. Kevione Faulk, daughter of former NFL running back and current LSU running backs coach Kevin Faulk, tragically passed away at...
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: 1 guy stood out as the worst player on the field

The Chicago Bears were dominated on Sunday. We mostly saw it coming because the Los Angeles Rams are an elite team that now has an elite quarterback but it still stings that the Bears are this bad. They are using Andy Dalton over Justin Fields which is a joke in itself but again, we all knew it was coming. The one thing we didn’t know for sure was the defense’s chance to be good.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Waiver Wire Rankings and FAB Advice: Week 2 (2021 Fantasy Football)

It’s one of the most important waiver wire periods of the fantasy football season – that stretch between Weeks 1 and 2, when everyone in the league is flush with FAB cash and the potential for landing a league winner at the beginning of the season leads to exorbitant spending.
NFL
Sporting News

Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 2: Latavius Murray, Derek Carr among top free agent pickups after notable Monday night performances

The season's opening week ended with a wild game in Las Vegas, which is fitting given how big of a crapshoot fantasy football can be sometimes. Every roster decision is a gamble, and when you take a big risk, it can pay off handsomely or bust spectacularly. Josh Jacobs and Ty'Son Williams, two guys on the start 'em, sit 'em bubble this week, paid off for their owners on Monday night, but they weren't the only players who came up big. Latavius Murray (hope you didn't drop him) also got in the end zone, while Derek Carr, Sammy Watkins, and Bryan Edwards also posted nice numbers. Depending on how deep your league is, there's a chance all could be among the top Week 2 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds. While none will be as coveted as Elijah Mitchell, Mark Ingram, or maybe even Jameis Winston (among others), these are the types of free agents to target after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
NFL
On3.com

Dallas Cowboys sign two players ahead matchup vs Chargers

The Dallas Cowboys have signed two players ahead of Sunday’s matchup against The Los Angeles Chargers, according to Michael Gehlken. The Cowboys signed kicker Lirim Hajrullahu and wide receiver Robert Foster to the practice squad. They will be replacing safety Darian Thompson and cornerback Deante Burton. Both are expected to miss some time with hamstring injuries.
NFL
New York Post

Fantasy football: Wide receivers to grab off waivers after Week 1

As any fantasy football veteran can attest, the first three weeks of the season can often be the most important when it comes to setting up your roster for the long haul. If you are new to the fantasy game, you can take this as an important lesson — everything that happened in Week 1 will cause massive overreactions and, as such, your work on the waiver wire for Weeks 2 and 3 will need to be on-point.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy football waiver wire, Week 2 picks: Top players to add include Elijah Mitchell, Christian Kirk

Fantasy football players are ready to race to the Week 2 free agent list for some players that went undrafted in many leagues, but stirred a lot of buzz in Week 1. Houston running back Mark Ingram had 85 yards and rushed for a TD in the Texans' opening week win over the Jaguars. Should Ingram be considered a prime pick among your Week 2 NFL Fantasy football waiver wire targets? New Orleans tight end Juwan Johnson caught two TD passes in a blowout victory over Green Bay.
NFL
On3.com

Nick Saban yells a 'Roll Tide, baby' before wiping out Eli Manning

Nick Saban does not hold back on the football field, and he did not hold back when taking Eli Manning out on his boat. The Alabama coach hosted the former New York Giants quarterback at his lake house for an appearance on Manning’s upcoming ESPN+ show, Eli’s Places. The show...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy