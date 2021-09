Two of the most storied franchises in European soccer face off Tuesday as FC Barcelona takes on Bayern Munich in Champions League play. Barcelona is looking to move forward after the major departures of Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann. Barcelona has opened up with a 2-1-0 record in La Liga play thanks to big contributions from Martin Braithwaite, Memphis Depay and Sergi Roberto. On the other side, Bayern Munich remains an ever-dominant force out of the Bundesliga. The club has gone 3-1-0 so far in German League play thanks to the play of Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer and others.

UEFA ・ 1 DAY AGO